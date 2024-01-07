Nacho Cornejo (Honda): First a crash, then a stage win

Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Cornejo crossed the finish line with the fastest time on Sunday. The Honda works rider took his first Dakar stage win of the year and improved his position in the overall standings.

On the third day of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia 2024, the third different rider was able to celebrate a stage win. After Tosha Schareina won the prologue for Honda on Friday, Ross Branch celebrated success with his Hero team on Saturday. On stage 2 on Sunday, Nacho Cornejo took the stage win, his seventh stage win in Dakar history.

The HRC star even had a crash on the way from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, but nothing else happened. "It was a long but very good stage with difficult navigation. I caught up with the lead group at around kilometre 90 and then stayed together with Ricky and Ross until the finish," Cornejo reported in the interview.

"All in all, we managed it well at the front and did a good job. It really wasn't easy, but in the end it was a solid day," said the 29-year-old. "I'm happy with the way I rode, even though I crashed once over some stones, but fortunately nothing happened to me or the bike."

Cornejo benefited from his time bonus of 3:38 minutes, which he received because he led the field with Ross Branch and team-mate Ricky Brabec. Was the stage on Sunday more difficult than the day before? "It wasn't as rocky as on Saturday, but the navigation at the beginning was very tough because there were a lot of paths and tracks. It was a tough day, but different to the first stage," said the Honda rider.

Honda team-mate Pablo Quintanilla also achieved a strong result on his CRF 450 Rally. The Chilean finished 6 minutes behind in 3rd place. "I'm happy with the feeling on this stage. The second stage was much nicer than the one on Saturday," said a delighted Quintanilla after crossing the finish line. "It was faster and more pleasant to ride. On Saturday I had a problem with the bike, today everything went smoothly and I enjoyed it.

"The race is very long, so it's good to get a strong rhythm with a good feeling. Of course there are always small problems, but it's important to keep pushing. We obviously want to be on the podium after the last special stage," was his objective.

In addition to Cornejo and Quintanilla, the three team-mates Ricky Brabec (5th), Skyler Howes (8th) and Adrien van Beveren (9th) also finished in the top 10 on Sunday.

Dakar 2024, result stage 2 (07.01):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 4:24:17 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 5:59 min

3. Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 6:12

4th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 6:47

5th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:14

6th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 7:17

7th Toby Price, KTM, + 7:40

8th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 9:39

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 11:32

10th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 11:39

11th Ross Branch, Hero, + 11:53

12th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 12:30

13th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 16:02

14th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 16:24

15th Antonio Maio, Yamaha, + 16:31

16th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:47

17th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 17:00

18th Diego Gamaliel Llanos, KTM, + 18:11

19th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 19:29

20th Toni Mulec, KTM, + 19:50



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 30:47

Standings after stage 2 (07.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 9:50:05 h

2nd Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 2:55 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:15

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 15:20

5th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 17:12

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 17:24

7th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 18:19

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 19:39

9. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20,43

10. Martin Michek, KTM, + 22:58

11th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 23:50

12th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 25:43

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 28:56

14th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 30,44

15th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 38:30

16th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 41:44

17th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 41:49

18th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 42:06

19th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 42:49

20th Harith Noah, Sherco, + 50:26



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:10:18 h