Toby Price (KTM/7th): "Bike held on two wheels"

The Red Bull KTM factory team worked its way through the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Toby Price had a lucky hand on the long special stage.

KTM factory riders Kevin Benavides and Toby Price started this year's Dakar Rally on the Arabian Peninsula on Saturday in 8th and 16th place. But Price knew how to use the result as an advantage thanks to his better starting position on Sunday.

The Australian finished seventh on the 463 km stage in Al Duwadimi in the centre of Saudi Arabia. Last year's Dakar runner-up lost 7:40 minutes to the day's winner Nacho Cornejo, but this moved him up to eighth place in the overall standings.

"Another long day, this time very technical and with challenging navigation," explained Price after the second stage. "There were a lot of little notes in the road book and I also made a few mistakes. Fortunately, I didn't lose much time. I even made up some ground on the leaders, but it's only the second day here in the desert and there's still a long way to go."

Price, who has already won the world's toughest rally twice, is pleased with how the event has gone so far. "Overall, I'm fit, healthy and have kept the bike on the two wheels. My feeling is good and I'm really looking forward to Monday's stage," said the 36-year-old.

Red Bull KTM team-mate Kevin Benavides, on the other hand, lost valuable time. "The second stage is over. It was a long stage with tricky navigation. Unfortunately I made a mistake that cost me a few minutes. But that's the Dakar, always a big challenge," said the Argentinian, who is now in 11th position in the overall standings. "I'm happy with the way I'm riding and I feel comfortable on the bike. I now have to focus on the next day and do my best."

Dakar 2024, result stage 2 (07.01):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 4:24:17 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 5:59 min

3. Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 6:12

4th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 6:47

5th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:14

6th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 7:17

7th Toby Price, KTM, + 7:40

8th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 9:39

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 11:32

10th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 11:39

11th Ross Branch, Hero, + 11:53

12th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 12:30

13th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 16:02

14th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 16:24

15th Antonio Maio, Yamaha, + 16:31

16th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:47

17th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 17:00

18th Diego Gamaliel Llanos, KTM, + 18:11

19th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 19:29

20th Toni Mulec, KTM, + 19:50



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 30:47

Standings after stage 2 (07.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 9:50:05 h

2nd Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 2:55 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:15

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 15:20

5th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 17:12

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 17:24

7th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 18:19

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 19:39

9. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20,43

10. Martin Michek, KTM, + 22:58

11th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 23:50

12th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 25:43

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 28:56

14th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 30,44

15th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 38:30

16th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 41:44

17th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 41:49

18th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 42:06

19th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 42:49

20th Harith Noah, Sherco, + 50:26



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:10:18 h