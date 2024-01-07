Sam Sunderland clear: "It was very scary"

GASGAS star Sam Sunderland finished the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in 6th place on Sunday. After the stage of more than 400 kilometres, he had clear words for his situation.

Sam Sunderland has had a tough year, as he retired from the 2023 Dakar Rally after an accident on the first stage. Further injuries repeatedly set him back over the course of the season. His hunger for victory at the 2024 edition of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia is correspondingly high.

On Sunday, the Dakar winner from 2017 and 2022 rode to 6th place in the second stage. The Englishman lost 7:17 minutes to stage winner Nacho Cornejo (Honda) and is 18 minutes behind Ross Branch in the overall standings, who is in the lead with his Hero. "I felt much better than on Saturday, but it was still a long and tough day. It definitely challenged us. A fast stage on which I tried to stay focussed. Unfortunately, I spent most of the time in the dust, very scary," emphasised the 34-year-old.

"I'm happy to be at the finish to build on this," continued the GASGAS rider. "It looks like I'm a bit off the pace, but we'll keep fighting and hopefully work our way forwards bit by bit."

Team-mate Daniel Sander finished in 12th place on Sunday. "Unfortunately, I made a few mistakes with the navigation, which cost me time," said the Australian. "But the most important thing is that I feel completely comfortable on my bike."

The day went better for Husqvarna works rider Luciano Benavides. The Argentinian finished the day in second place and moved up to fifth overall behind Branch and the Honda factory riders Cornejo, Ricky Brabec and Pablo Quintanilla.

"It was a good stage, much better than Saturday for me," explained the younger brother of Kevin Benavides (KTM). "I had a much better feeling. It was faster, there were more dunes and more fast sections overall. I really enjoyed it a lot more than the day before, where I had my problems with the rocks. I'm in good shape and I'm looking forward to the next day."

Dakar 2024, result stage 2 (07.01):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 4:24:17 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 5:59 min

3. Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 6:12

4th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 6:47

5th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:14

6th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 7:17

7th Toby Price, KTM, + 7:40

8th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 9:39

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 11:32

10th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 11:39

11th Ross Branch, Hero, + 11:53

12th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 12:30

13th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 16:02

14th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 16:24

15th Antonio Maio, Yamaha, + 16:31

16th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:47

17th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 17:00

18th Diego Gamaliel Llanos, KTM, + 18:11

19th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 19:29

20th Toni Mulec, KTM, + 19:50



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 30:47

Standings after stage 2 (07.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 9:50:05 h

2nd Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 2:55 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:15

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 15:20

5th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 17:12

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 17:24

7th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 18:19

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 19:39

9. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20,43

10. Martin Michek, KTM, + 22:58

11th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 23:50

12th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 25:43

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 28:56

14th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 30,44

15th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 38:30

16th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 41:44

17th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 41:49

18th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 42:06

19th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 42:49

20th Harith Noah, Sherco, + 50:26



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:10:18 h