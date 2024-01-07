Dakar: on the right track

Be honest: who has Saudi Arabia at the top of their list of future holiday destinations? There are a whole host of very good reasons to steer well clear of this state on the Arabian Peninsula. But apart from religious fundamentalism and politics, what do we know about this country? Oil, okay. Footballers who are enjoying their early retirement there. They want to position themselves as a sporting country by the time the World Cup is held there in 2034. But what do we REALLY know about Saudi Arabia?

"You start in the Shire and travel to Mordor. Anyone who has seen Lord of the Rings knows what I mean. In the Shire, everything is green and lush, there are mountains, everything grows and flourishes. Then it gets rockier and rockier. The sun shines through very low clouds. The atmosphere is gloomy, almost threatening. Then the last vegetation stops and you find yourself in Mordor. That was the second stage of the Dakar 2023, and I told my friends that we had to do it again one day. As an adventure, as an experience for the inner photo album. It was incredibly awesome, one of the best days ever on a motorbike. These are moments when I am incredibly grateful to have been able to experience this. I would never have come here otherwise, if not for the Dakar." Matthias Walkner is someone who has experienced almost every remote part of the world on a motorbike between Africa, Australia and South America.

In fact, Saudi Arabia and its neighbouring countries are about the last blind spots in a digitalised world that is getting smaller and smaller. It must have felt something like this to set off from Paris to Dakar in the 1980s, long before mobile phones and Google Maps, and to experience exotic countries such as Mali or Mauritania. To be able to tell stories that amazed those who stayed at home. To have experienced adventures on the road that went far beyond racing, to have seen things you could never have imagined. When Mathias Walkner talks about canyons 150 metres deep and 50 metres wide in northern Saudi Arabia that look like coral reefs, with fossils and sand that shimmers in all kinds of colours, it makes you want to be on the bike with him. Even the best broadcast with the greatest effort cannot conjure up 500 kilometres of rally on the viewer's tablet every day. The stories of those who have experienced the entire route become more valuable again. In Saudi Arabia, the Dakar has rediscovered its mysterious, adventurous side. The terra incognita that had been lost in South America and replaced by something else is back.

Out of Africa

In 2008, like so many others, I was surprised by the cancellation just before the start of the Dakar. Africa had become unsafe. There was a huge outcry: what was it supposed to be, a Dakar whose destination was not Dakar but Santiago de Chile or Cordoba? And yet it was good. Instead of racing through the Ténéré through the mountains of Bolivia up to 4,000 metres above sea level at temperatures around freezing point: the Dakar coped with this without any problems. In South America, the organiser showed us how far the idea of the adventure rally could be stretched with imagination. Even as a journalist, you had to sign dozens of autographs every day before the crowds would even let you through to the bivouac. The enthusiasm of the fans was heart-warming, unforgettable.

The organiser A.S.O. is a thoroughly commercial operation. The humanistic ideal of Dakar founder Thierry Sabine is long gone. While he still used the original Paris-Dakar Rally to transport medicines and tools for building wells to Africa, since his death in a helicopter crash in 1986 there has been no more giving, only taking. The Dakar goes where there is the most money to be made. When there was less and less to be gained in Latin America, the event was relocated for a second time, this time to the Middle East.

The A.S.O., whose second main pillar is the Tour de France, which is often no less controversial, sat through all the criticism with biblical patience and French obstinacy. They were never suspected of being likeable. In this respect, an evening meeting in the bivouac in 2013 on a day when there had been a fatal accident is unforgettable. This was only briefly discussed, as the most important item on the agenda was that participants were observed to have taken two packed lunches from the food tent instead of just one. This would now be monitored. Or the issue with the French Flics, who were collecting fines for speeding participants on the connecting stages in countries for which they were not responsible, for the organiser's coffers.

The sport is right

But you have to give the A.S.O. credit: The fact that it is constantly improving its product and has been using modern technology for decades to make the Dakar not only safer but also fairer. Whereas in Africa it could take hours or even days to recover a casualty, today it takes minutes thanks to sophisticated communication and logistics tools. In the motorbike category, six or seven brands have a chance of winning on the day - partly because small manufacturers have realised that more attention can be generated here with a manageable financial outlay than in other series over an entire long season. In terms of the cars, Audi is competing with privateers such as Prodrive with the technically spectacular RS Q e-tron as the final highlight before entering Formula 1 - the result is still open. With the side-by-side class, there is finally an affordable entry option that thoroughly prepares the drivers for the prototypes - see Seth Quintero - and also allows amateurs to experience Dakar without overextending themselves. The eternal issue of the disadvantage of having to lay the tracks for the following riders as the starting rider has now also been defused by means of time credits. Whether on a motorbike without external support, just like in the past, or with historic vehicles: anyone willing to suffer is now free to choose the intensity of their Saudi Arabian adventure holiday.

Honour to whom honour is due: The Dakar 2024 is a well-rounded event in all categories. Racing, adventure, drama, but also camaraderie and exploration: at the moment, nothing is missing out. If you haven't caught fire yet: There's still time until 19 January. What alternatives do we motorsport fans have to watch great racing at this time of year? Okay, the Formula E season is just starting, but that's another story. More about that next time.