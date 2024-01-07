Sebastian Bühler (Hero/4th): Crash left its mark

Sebastian Bühler is part of the Hero works team line-up and is competing in his fifth Dakar Rally overall. The German narrowly missed out on the top three on Sunday, while team-mate Ross Branch remains in the lead.

Hero is a serious contender for the top places in the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The motorbike giant from India brought four top riders to the start line for the 46th edition of the world's toughest rally. Alongside Bühler, who comes from Ratingen but has lived in Portugal since his childhood, Ross Branch, Joan Barreda Bort and Joaquim Rodrigues are on the bikes of the German Speedbrain team.

Rodrigues had to retire early on Saturday after a crash, but the other three riders are well in contention. Branch won the first stage on Saturday and put Hero in the lead for the first time at a Dakar. The rider from Botswana also defended his top position on Sunday. Before the third stage, he is 2:50 minutes ahead of Honda rider Jose Cornejo.

"Fortunately the day is over. The navigation was extremely difficult. Opening the stage wasn't too bad, but then I made a big mistake at kilometre 50 or 60," reported Branch. "I lost a lot of time and together with Ricky we lost time again. After that we were able to ride together with Nacho, he had great speed and navigated very well."

The 37-year-old continued: "We were then able to finish the stage together, which was a real group effort in the end. I'm still in one piece, everything went safely and now I'm looking forward to Monday."

Sebastian Bühler drove an excellent special stage on Sunday, finishing just behind the top three. The 26-year-old finished fourth, 6:47 minutes behind winner Cornejo, in 14th position overall, although he also suffered a crash on Saturday and his body struggled accordingly on Sunday.

Last year's 20th-placed rider reported on his day in Saudi Arabia after crossing the finish line. "It was a solid stage today. I tried to push right from the start and I felt good," said Bühler, adding: "Unfortunately, my body was still weakened after the crash the day before, and I felt that."

"The stage was very tough again, with nice sandy sections and some stony riverbeds that made navigation difficult," summarised the Hero works rider.

Dakar 2024, result stage 2 (07.01):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 4:24:17 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 5:59 min

3. Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 6:12

4th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 6:47

5th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:14

6th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 7:17

7th Toby Price, KTM, + 7:40

8th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 9:39

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 11:32

10th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 11:39

11th Ross Branch, Hero, + 11:53

12th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 12:30

13th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 16:02

14th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 16:24

15th Antonio Maio, Yamaha, + 16:31

16th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:47

17th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 17:00

18th Diego Gamaliel Llanos, KTM, + 18:11

19th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 19:29

20th Toni Mulec, KTM, + 19:50



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 30:47

Standings after stage 2 (07.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 9:50:05 h

2nd Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 2:55 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:15

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 15:20

5th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 17:12

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 17:24

7th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 18:19

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 19:39

9. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20,43

10. Martin Michek, KTM, + 22:58

11th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 23:50

12th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 25:43

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 28:56

14th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 30,44

15th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 38:30

16th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 41:44

17th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 41:49

18th Skyler Howes, Honda, + 42:06

19th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 42:49

20th Harith Noah, Sherco, + 50:26



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:10:18 h