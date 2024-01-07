Rookie Tobias Ebster (KTM): A brutal amount of overtaking!

Former motocrosser and Dakar debutant Tobias Ebster is currently gathering his very first impressions of the world-famous desert rally in Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old from the Zillertal valley had to reduce his speed at the finish on the first real stage of the desert rally on Saturday after his rear tyre showed signs of disintegration due to the high load.

The rookie on his Kini Red Bull KTM followed up his 31st place on Saturday with 29th place on the second stage over 192 kilometres on Sunday. Ebster lost 30 minutes to the stage winner Nacho Cornejo (Honda) - Ebster is also currently 29th overall.

The nephew of KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner looks exhilarated and thoroughly satisfied after his first two full Dakar days. "It got off to a great start, I overtook a brutal amount up to the first refuelling stop," explains Ebster, who incidentally was only ten minutes slower than last year's winner Kevin Benavides (Red Bull-KTM) on Sunday. "I also navigated well and it was really good for me. The problem was that the cars had fewer neutralisation phases than we did and so we made up a lot of time. There were so many riverbeds that I had to slow down. I knew that I would have to fix everything myself if it threw me onto the ground there."

But that wasn't all for the Tyrolean: "At the second neutralisation at 400 kilometres, Carlos Sainz rode past and then there was just a cloud of dust. The important thing is that I got the bike to the finish. I'm happy to be in the bivouac. Now it's time to get the bike ready and then it's back on the road tomorrow."