Breaking news: Ex-Dakar winner Sam Sunderland out

GASGAS works rider loses three hours at the start of the marathon stage with technical problems; has to retire

Sam Sunderland, 2017 Dakar winner and 2019 World Champion, has to make an involuntary early exit from the Dakar 2024 today. Initially, the sensors signalled that the Brit had come to a standstill eleven kilometres after the start of today's special stage. Thankfully not an accident, but apparently a technical problem as he tried to get oil for the 450cc engine of his GASGAS Rally - apparently in vain.

After three hours of waiting, he pulled out and had a lorry take him back to the bivouac. We'll stay tuned...

At the time of his retirement, he was in 7th place, just under a minute behind his Australian team-mate Daniel Sanders and 18:19 minutes behind the leader Ross Branch (Hero).

Sunderland's miserable season continues: he has not been able to finish a rally-raid event for over a year.