Dakar stage 3: Quintanilla ahead of Barreda and Benavides

Mason Klein (Kove), who had already lost two hours yesterday after a repair to his Chinese rally bike and had to start with a new engine (plus 15 minutes penalty), opened the day in first position on the grid and was in a leading group with Pablo Quintanilla and José Nacho Cornejo for a long time, both of whom collected time credits for leading the race (and therefore the overall standings) kilometre after kilometre. Klein's pace dropped dramatically at kilometre 270. 33 kilometres later he had to get off his bike for good to try and repair his Kove again. After a strong start, the US boy no longer plays a role in the 2024 Dakar.

Unfortunately, the same applies to Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rider Sam Sunderland. The two-time Dakar winner had to park his bike with a technical defect at kilometre 11 of the special stage. After waiting almost three and a half hours for oil, he realised the hopelessness of the endeavour, gave up and had himself towed into the bivouac. Team-mate Daniel Sanders lost almost 12 minutes today and crossed the finish line in the same 12th place in which he had started the race.

Just as far back in the intermediate standings: two-time Dakar winner Toby Price, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. He lost 26 minutes and finished the day outside the top 20 for a dramatic reason: together with Honda works rider Skyler Howes, he stopped to tend to German Hero rider Sebastian Bühler, who had suffered a serious fall.

Sebastian Bühler's serious crash

According to initial reports, Sebastian was conscious and able to move, but complained of severe back pain. He was taken to hospital by helicopter, an exact diagnosis is still pending. We wish him all the best and a speedy and full recovery! Price and Howes will receive time credits at the finish (Howes 17:46 minutes and Price 18:03 minutes respectively), so both the daily and overall results are still provisional at the moment. A quick calculation shows 7th place on the day for Howes and 10th place for Price.

With co-favourite Matthias Walkner not competing due to his training crash in December, it was up to Argentinian Kevin Benavides to keep the flags flying for the Red Bull KTM team, which has dominated for years. Starting in 19th place, he managed to do so with an impressive ride to third place on the day, 1:46 minutes behind the day's winner Pablo Qintanilla. In the overall standings, Kevin Benavides jumped from 11th to 6th place, while his brother Luciano (Husqvarna) slipped to 9th place.

Stage winner Quintanilla benefited today from a 3:33 minute time credit for leading, celebrated his seventh Dakar stage win overall and reduced his gap to the top 3 in the overall standings.

Second place in the day's classification went to veteran Joan Barreda on Hero, who, like Benavides, benefited from a late start position. Ross Branch maintained his lead in the overall standings, 4:11 minutes ahead of Nacho Cornejo and 5:08 minutes ahead of his Honda team-mate Ricky Brabec.

There is now a two-hour repair break for the riders, during which a reduced crew of mechanics is allowed to service the bikes. After that, parc-fermé rules apply. They will sleep in their own small bivouac in a tent before continuing tomorrow with part 2 of this marathon stage.

Tyrolean Tobias Ebster also rode brilliantly today: after 29th place today, the KTM-Kini rider is in 26th place overall.

Dakar 2024, result stage 3 (08.01.):

1st Pablo Qintanilla (Honda), 4:37:42

2nd Joan Barreda Bort (Hero), + 1:38

3rd Kevin Benavides (KTM), + 1:46

4th Ricky Brabec (Honda), + 1:57

5th Ross Branch (Hero), + 4:04

6th Adrien van Beveren (Honda), + 4:37

7th Skyler Howes (Honda), + 4:430

8th Jose Cornejo (Honda), + 5:20

9th Stefan Svitko (KTM), + 6:50

10th Toby Price (KTM), + 8:22

Also:

29th Tobias Ebster (KTM), +31:54

Overall standings after stage 3 (08.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 14:31:51 h

2nd Jose Cornejo , Honda, +4:11 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, +5:08

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, +11:169

5th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, +21:16

6. Kevin Benavides, KTM, +21:32

7 .Toby Price, KTM, + 23:57

8 .Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 25:13

9th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 26:30

10th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 28:00

Further:

26th Tobias Ebster (KTM), + 1:38,08