Overthrow! Kevin Benavides wins after penalties.

Time penalties shake up the day's classification: one minute for overall leader Branch, six for stage winner Quintanilla, 12 for Barreda

The winner of today's stage from Dawadmi to Al Salmiyah at Dakar 24 for the motorbikes is now surprisingly Kevin Benavides from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing!

The stewards found four riders guilty of offences and handed them penalties for speeding on sections with speed limits. The worst offender was Joan Barreda (Hero), who was knocked back from second to 15th place by 12 minutes of penalties.

Pablo Quintanilla's supposed Honda stage win turned out to be seventh place on the day after six penalty minutes, while overall leader Ross Branch had a minute added to his time. Ricky Brabec (Honda) also had a minute added to his time. However, the penalty for the latter did not change the day's positions.

The subsequent correction has no effect on the positions in the overall standings today.

Dakar 2024, official result stage 3 (08.01.):

1st Kevin Benavides (KTM), 4:39:28

2nd Ricky Brabec (Honda), + 1:11 min

3rd Adrien van Beveren (Honda), + 2:51

4th Skyler Howes (Honda), + 2:57

5th Ross Branch (Hero), + 3:18

6th Jose Cornejo (Honda), + 3:34

7th Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), + 4:14

8th Stefan Svitko (KTM), + 5:04

9th Toby Price (KTM), + 6:36

10th Milan Micheck (KTM), + 7:32

Further:

28th Tobias Ebster (KTM), +30:08

Overall standings after stage 3 (08.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 14:32:51 h

2nd Jose Cornejo , Honda,+3:11 min

3rd Ricky Brabec, Honda, +5:08

4th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, +16:16

5th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, +20:16

6. Kevin Benavides, KTM, +20:32

7 .Toby Price KTM, + 22:57

8 .Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 24:13

9th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 27:00

10th , Martin Michek, KTM, + 27:12

Furthermore:

26thTobias Ebster (KTM), + 1:37,08