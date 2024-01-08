Stage 3: Voices from the bivouac

Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, 1st place:

"It's a good feeling to have won another stage. The first part was very rocky, quite difficult. But I had a good feeling, also with my navigation. After around 80 kilometres I caught up with Luciano Benavides. After the refuelling stop, I saw Nacho and we pushed each other. He was in front for a few kilometres, then I was in front again. My feeling is getting better day by day, but we still have a long race ahead of us. This year I find the navigation particularly difficult, especially estimating the correct distance between the waypoints. You think you're right, but after a few kilometres you realise you're wrong. I've already experienced so much on this race - good things, bad things - so a stage win like this feels really good. It shows that all the hard work has paid off."

Kevin Benavides, KTM, 3rd place:

"Today was a better day for me than yesterday. I had navigation problems. That's why I focussed particularly on not making any mistakes here today. The stage was quite long, so this day wasn't easy either. Even though I had a few lanes that I could follow, I had to keep checking them against my pace notes in the road book. I'm happy with my speed today. In two hours, the bike has to be prepared for tomorrow, then it's on to the bivouac."

Jose Nacho Cornejo, Honda, 7th place:

"A tough day, especially because I had to ride off the front alone at the start. It wasn't easy in these mixed conditions. I think it was around kilometre 150 or 170 when Pablo caught up with me. We rode together and I think we did a good job of not losing too much time. Our motto was to avoid mistakes and push as hard as we could."

Toby Price, KTM, 10th place:

"A crazy day. I'm happy to have reached the finish. Overall, I can't be dissatisfied. After a short service, it's on to the marathon bivouac. I hope I can sleep. I'll continue tomorrow."

Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, 16th place:

"My problem today was that I got lost. That alone cost me six minutes. After that it was difficult to get back into the rhythm. But today was only day three of a long Dakar. I'm trying to press the reset button. Tomorrow is a new day."