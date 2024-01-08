Tobias Ebster: third stage win, overall lead!

The Dakar rookie from Tyrol also wins the third stage in the "Original by Motul" category - i.e. those riders who manage without outside help.

Kini-Red Bull KTM rider Tobias Ebster finished the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Monday with a few extra kilometres as a hard-working task, as the Tyrolean had got lost a few times. However, the 26-year-old nephew of KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner (63) has done very well so far.

Ebster crossed the finish line in P28 on Monday - losing 30 minutes to the day's winner and brand colleague Kevin Benavides (Red Bull-KTM). In the overall standings , the privateer Ebster even improved to P26 . The third leg of the Dakar was a marathon stage in which the mechanics were only allowed to help the top aces for two hours after the finish. Ebster also extended his lead in the original-by-Motul category, where there were no additional restrictions on the marathon leg: the riders in the self-supporter category, once called Malle Moto, have to service their bikes independently every evening. The Tyrolean's lead over the Belgian Jerome Martiny is now 38:22 minutes. The Spaniard Albert Garcia in third place is 1:10 hours behind.

"Today was brutally fast - but I got lost so often, it was really bad," reports the former cyclo-cross racer from Zillertal. "I was extremely good in the dunes and caught up with a lot of riders again. In the canyons, I often went left and right and got lost again."

Ebster then describes another curiosity: "I overtook some riders twice, three times or even four times. So it wasn't quite as cool, but I was satisfied with my riding performance, I was really good on the road. But it's a learning process anyway - it's now the third day, I've managed my third finish, so I can't complain too much - we'll continue on Tuesday."