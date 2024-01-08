Tobias Ebster: third stage win, overall lead!
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Kini-Red Bull KTM rider Tobias Ebster finished the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Monday with a few extra kilometres as a hard-working task, as the Tyrolean had got lost a few times. However, the 26-year-old nephew of KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner (63) has done very well so far.
"Today was brutally fast - but I got lost so often, it was really bad," reports the former cyclo-cross racer from Zillertal. "I was extremely good in the dunes and caught up with a lot of riders again. In the canyons, I often went left and right and got lost again."
Ebster then describes another curiosity: "I overtook some riders twice, three times or even four times. So it wasn't quite as cool, but I was satisfied with my riding performance, I was really good on the road. But it's a learning process anyway - it's now the third day, I've managed my third finish, so I can't complain too much - we'll continue on Tuesday."