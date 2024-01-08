Nightmare: Sebastian Bühler (Hero) injured after a fall

Another setback for the Hero team at the 2024 Dakar Rally: following Joaquim Rodrigues' retirement on Saturday, Sebastian Bühler crashed on the third stage and suffered a serious injury.

Sebastian Bühler returned to Al Duwadimi's bivouac on Sunday in fourth place on the second stage . The Hero works rider had familiarised himself well with the 2024 Dakar Rally and was also on his way to moving into the top 10 in the overall standings. But the dream of a fourth Dakar finish in his fifth participation ended on Monday.

The Hero works rider started the marathon stage at his usual fast pace and was even in the top three at the first waypoints. In the end, the German, who has lived in Portugal since his childhood, was hit at kilometre 360 when Bühler crashed heavily and injured his back.

Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) and Honda works rider Skyler Howes were first at the scene of the accident and assisted the 29-year-old until the medical team arrived on the scene. Bühler was then taken to hospital by helicopter to undergo further examinations.

"Unfortunately, I had a really bad crash after around 360 kilometres of the stage. I was taken to hospital and after examinations the doctors found that I had broken two vertebrae," explained the Hero rider in the evening. "Fortunately, I don't need any operations."

Bühler continued: "It's very unfortunate, but I consider myself lucky that I'm still doing so well. A big thank you to Toby and Skyler for stopping to help me. Thank you to everyone for the great support that has already been sent my way. I now have time to recover."

Bühler is not the first casualty of this year's Dakar Rally. After Rodrigues, Tosha Schareina (Honda) and Michael Docherty (KTM) on Saturday, Spanish privateer Carles Falcon also crashed on his KTM at kilometre 448 on Sunday. He was flown to hospital immediately and his condition is serious. The organiser A.S.O. would like to give an update on his condition in the next few hours.