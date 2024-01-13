Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday

The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally enters its second half after a well-deserved rest day for the drivers. The event still has a lot to offer after the first week.

On Sunday, the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally can look forward to 873 kilometres in the saddle. The stage leads from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, where the bivouac was located a week ago. The Dakar therefore makes its way from the east back to the western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Although the exhausting first week has provided the first preliminary decisions in the classification, the second week will offer plenty of opportunity for a possible comeback. A special stage of 483 kilometres awaits the drivers on leg 7 - the longest leg of the rally.

This varied special stage throws the competitors right back into the thick of the action. The first part is a canyon labyrinth with constant changes of direction. Finally, experienced dune surfers can put their skills to the test in an intense dune section. There is no time to lose to gain time in the race.

With his victory on stage 6, Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren has the task of opening the stage after the rest day. Behind him, Toby Price (KTM) andoverall leader Ricky Brabec (Honda) will take to the track. Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) follows the American before Hero star Ross Branch starts the stage. Nacho Cornejo (Honda), who has an ideal starting position in ninth place, is well placed for a strong result.