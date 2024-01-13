Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday

by Tim Althof - Automatic translation from German
A.S.O./A.Vincent/DPPI

The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally enters its second half after a well-deserved rest day for the drivers. The event still has a lot to offer after the first week.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On Sunday, the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally can look forward to 873 kilometres in the saddle. The stage leads from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, where the bivouac was located a week ago. The Dakar therefore makes its way from the east back to the western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Although the exhausting first week has provided the first preliminary decisions in the classification, the second week will offer plenty of opportunity for a possible comeback. A special stage of 483 kilometres awaits the drivers on leg 7 - the longest leg of the rally.

This varied special stage throws the competitors right back into the thick of the action. The first part is a canyon labyrinth with constant changes of direction. Finally, experienced dune surfers can put their skills to the test in an intense dune section. There is no time to lose to gain time in the race.

With his victory on stage 6, Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren has the task of opening the stage after the rest day. Behind him, Toby Price (KTM) andoverall leader Ricky Brabec (Honda) will take to the track. Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) follows the American before Hero star Ross Branch starts the stage. Nacho Cornejo (Honda), who has an ideal starting position in ninth place, is well placed for a strong result.

All stages of the 2024 Dakar Rally
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175