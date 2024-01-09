Dakar, stage 4: Honda takes the overall lead

Stage 4 on Tuesday was the second part of Monday's marathon stage. From Al Salamiya in central Saudi Arabia, the route led east to Al Hofuf, with 332 kilometres of liaison stage and 299 kilometres of special stage in the road book for the riders.



On Monday, Kevin Benavides had secured the first KTM victory at this year's Dakar and was therefore allowed to open the second part of the marathon stage. The Argentinian was passed through to fifth place in the early stages, but crossed the finish line in third place.



The gaps remained manageable up to kilometre 82, with the top 11 within 2 minutes of each other. The wheat was separated from the chaff between the fourth and fifth checkpoints in particular.



Hero works rider Ross Branch from Botswana started the stage as overall leader and with a 3:11 min lead over Nacho Cornejo (Honda). After the fifth checkpoint at kilometre 188, the two were separated by just 8 seconds, with Cornejo finishing 4:26 min ahead of the African, who finished fourth, and thus took the overall lead. This is Cornejo's eighth stage win at the Dakar, his second this year.



After the prologue (Schareina) and stage 2 (Cornejo), Honda won for the third time on the fifth day of the Dakar 2024. The goal for the largest motorbike manufacturer is clear: after defeats against GASGAS (2022) and KTM (2023), the aim is to build on the victories of 2020 and 2021.



The riders in the top three remain the same, only the order has changed. Cornejo now leads by 1:15 min ahead of Branch and 4:56 min ahead of his Honda colleague Ricky Brabec.



The provisional result may still change due to time penalties or credits.