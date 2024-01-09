Stage 4: Voices from the bivouac

The top riders in their own words: a change of leader in the overall standings, two crashes for the leader and a lost fuel cap.

Nacho Cornejo, Honda, stage win:

"A good stage! I had a few minor navigation errors at the start. That motivated me to push really hard and make up time. At the refuelling stop I found out that I was doing well. I rode together with Ross for a while, but suddenly he was gone. I don't know what happened. I hope he's okay. After that, I didn't see any other riders until the finish."

Ricky Brabec, Honda, 2nd place:

"It was a good day for me. I started second today and caught Kevin (Benavides) early on. He was travelling very fast and we rode around 150 km together. We had a lot of fun, especially in the dunes! Now it's back to the bivouac and we can prepare the bikes for the next two sandy stages. Then comes the rest day, and I'm already looking forward to that."

Kevin Benavides, KTM, 3rd place:

"I enjoyed the day, good speed. Today I focussed a lot on precise navigation. At the fuel stop I was shocked to see that the rear tyre had a big cut. The rest of the stage was a balance of speed and caution. I can be very satisfied with the day's result."

Ross Branch, Hero, 4th place:

"A day to forget! I missed a stone at kilometre 40 and crashed when I looked at the road book for a moment too long. 20 kilometres before the finish, right at the entrance to the dunes, I went over the handlebars in the camel grass. The most important thing is that I'm fine and the mechanics can repair the bike."

Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, 6th place:

"My feeling on the bike was much better today than in the last few days. The stage itself was short, but not easy. Broken tracks, a few dunes towards the end. I'm happy with the day's result. Now I'm looking forward to the coming days with their sandy stages."

Toby Price, KTM, 15th place:

"The first part of the stage was cool. After that there were a lot of spectators and tracks on the course, which was a bit confusing. Today's result is nothing special, but it might have put me in a good position for tomorrow's stage. Even if today's special stage was quite short, it still feels like a long day. The most important thing is to still be in the race."

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, 20th place:

"Not a good day. Neither my speed nor my navigation were what I expected. It was a struggle. Then I lost the cap on the rear tank during the refuelling stop. Petrol sloshed onto the back of my legs. It burned like hell! So I had to stop and try to fix it. Towards the end, I ran out of petrol."