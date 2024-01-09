Tobias Ebster at kilometre 14: Broken gear lever

Rookie Tobias Ebster took 29th place on the fourth leg of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday despite a puncture, putting the Tyrolean in 27th place overall, but he confidently defended his lead in the "Original by Motul class", in which no mechanics are allowed.

The 26-year-old from Zillertal also felt the brutality of the toughest rally in the world this time and had to make a repair early in the race. "It started with problems, around kilometre 14 the gear lever broke off in a left-hand bend," reported Ebster. "I had to stop, luckily I always have a spare with me and fitted it. I then got going again. It was very dusty, a very fast track and not at all easy to overtake. It was also difficult to navigate - really difficult. You could hardly see any tracks. It was such a huge plateau, you had to go left and right all the time. There were dunes at the end, which was cool. And what's really cool is that there are so many spectators. They sit out on the dunes and cheer us on."

Dakar 2024, result of stage 4 (9.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 2:51.11 h

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +2:59 min

3rd Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +3:18

4th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +4:26

5th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +5:25

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +7:22

7th Joan Barreda (E), Hero, +8:15

8th Rui Goncalves (P), Sherco, +9:51

9th Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, +10:05

10th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqvarna, +11:54



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +34:02

Overall standings after stage 4 (9.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 17:27.13 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +1:15 min

3rd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +4:56

4th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +20:39

5th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +22:30

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +31:11

7th Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, +31:44

8th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +34:54

9th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +38:11

10th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqavarna, +38:44



Further:

27th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +2:08,59 h