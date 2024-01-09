Dakar leader Cornejo (Honda): "Made small mistakes"

The Honda works team is in a strong position for the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. One of the top riders is Nacho Cornejo, who took the overall lead in the world's toughest rally on Tuesday.

Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Cornejo was already one of the strongest drivers in the rally world in the past. The Chilean from Team HRC already had six stage wins to his name before the 2024 edition of the Dakar and has already taken part in a total of eight Dakar rallies. An overall victory has yet to materialise, but on Sunday the 29-year-old took his seventh one-day win.

This year, however, Cornejo seems to have taken another step forward. He finished in the top six in the four major special stages this week, overtaking Hero works rider Ross Branch after the fourth stage and now leads the overall standings by 1:15 minutes ahead of the man from Botswana.

"It was a good stage with a mix of surfaces. The organisers said it was going to be a bit easy. It felt faster overall than the previous days, but there were some sections that were difficult to navigate. That's why I had to stay extremely focussed," said the Honda rider after crossing the finish line in the Al Hofuf bivouac.

Cornejo continued: "I made a few small mistakes at the start, but then I pushed harder. I had a solid pace and ended the day on a positive note. On Thursday we start with the dunes, I'm curious to see how it will be."

Former Dakar rider Ruben Faria is the General Manager of the Monster Energy Honda Team. The Portuguese was pleased with the performance of his riders, as in addition to Cornejo, Ricky Brabec (2nd) and Adrien Van Beveren (5th) also achieved strong results on Tuesday's stage. "The team is strong and we will continue to fight for our main goal," said Faria.

Skyler Howes finished ninth, Pablo Quintanilla came in 13th. Cornejo leads the overall standings, Brabec is third and Van Beveren is in 5th place. Quintanilla (7th) and Howes (13th) also still have a chance of a strong overall result

Dakar 2024, result stage 4 (9.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 2:51.11 h

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +2:59 min

3rd Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +3:18

4th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +4:26

5th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +5:25

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +7:22

7th Joan Barreda (E), Hero, +8:15

8th Rui Goncalves (P), Sherco, +9:51

9th Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, +10:05

10th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqvarna, +11:54



Also:

80th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +1:27:02

Overall standings after stage 4 (9.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 17:27.13 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +1:15 min

3rd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +4:56

4th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +20:39

5th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +22:30

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +31:11

7th Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, +31:44

8th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +34:54

9th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +38:11

10th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqavarna, +38:44



Also:

34th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:01,59 h