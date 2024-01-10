Dakar, stage 5: Honda victory - but Hero leads again!

With an impeccable performance, victory and a lead of almost three minutes over the runner-up, Honda works rider Jose Cornejo took the lead in the overall standings of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday, which runs until 19 January.

Accordingly, the Chilean opened the fifth stage in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning, which covered 645 kilometres and led from Al-Hofuf to Shubaytah, of which only 118 kilometres were a special stage.



Cornejo only passed the first checkpoint at kilometre 39 in 19th place, losing 4:52 minutes to surprise rider Bruno Santos (Husqvarna) at the front. The Portuguese rider, who only started the race in 44th place, set an astonishing time and distanced second-placed Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) by 3:19 min.



At the second checkpoint at kilometre 80, Quintanilla, who had slipped from fourth to seventh place in the overall standings on Tuesday, was in front, followed 43 seconds behind by fellow Honda rider Adrian van Beveren.



Santos lost over seven minutes to Quintanilla on the 41 kilometres between checkpoints 1 and 2 and dropped back to 13th place.



Quintanilla finished the fifth stage in 1:32.53 hours, making him the fastest, followed by van Beveren (+37 sec) and Red Bull KTM rider Toby Price (+1:39 min). This is the Chilean's seventh stage win at the Dakar.



Cornejo finished twelfth, losing 6:11 min to the winner and thus losing his lead in the overall standings. He had to hand this back to Ross Branch from the Hero works team, from whom he had taken it on Tuesday. The man from Botswana finished the stage in fifth place and lost 3:42 min, but overall he is 1:14 min ahead of Cornejo and 3:47 min ahead of Ricky Brabec in third.



Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM) is the best rider from the Pierer group in fifth place overall, but is already more than 20 minutes behind.



The provisional result may still change due to time penalties or credits.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 5 (10.1.):

1st Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, 1:32.53 min

2nd Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +0:37 sec

3rd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:39 min

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +2:58

5th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +3:42

6th Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +3:48

7th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +4:10

8th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +4:22

9th Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, +4:55

10th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqvarna, +5:05

12th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +6:11