Stage 5: Voices from the bivouac

The day's result only tells half the story: the short stage from Hofuf to Shubaytah was mainly about getting into position for tomorrow's marathon stage.

Adrien van Beveren, Honda, 2nd place:

"I pushed pretty hard and soon caught up with Ross (Branch). After that it felt like my pace was slowing down. My feeling on the bike was good, the Honda is perfect. You can feel its performance in these conditions. I love dunes and had a lot of fun. A lot of fast riders started behind me. They had more lanes to follow, so it was easier for them. There are many, many more dunes waiting for us in the next two days. It could be fantastic and today was the perfect motivation for that."

Toby Price, KTM, 3rd place:

"Pretty difficult! There were already some tricky drops on the liaison stage. Good that they were marked in the road book. I missed a few of them on the stage, which I can feel in my body. But all in all, a good day with a useful pace on a day where it's crucial to avoid the one serious mistake that costs you the race."

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, 4th place:

"Short, hard fast. Lots of soft descents. I crashed on one and hurt my leg a bit, but at least I made it to the finish in one piece. The feeling for the bike was a little better today than in the last few days. The starting position for tomorrow is okay. Hopefully it won't be too hot, because it's going to be a long day."

Nacho Cornejo, Honda, 6th place:

"Having to open the stage through the dunes was really tough. I gave it my best shot. My team-mate Ricky Brabec caught me at kilometre 50 and we worked well together after that. Fifth or sixth place gives me a good starting position for tomorrow because we're going out on the course in reverse order. Hopefully I didn't lose too much time today and things will go better tomorrow."

Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, 9th place:

"A bad day for me. My bike stopped. I don't know if it was the engine or something else. I managed to get to the finish, but it stuttered massively in the last 5 kilometres. The bike just stopped three or four times."

Kevin Benavides, KTM, 13th place:

"Long liaison stage, short stage. There's not much to tell. Tomorrow is the marathon stage, that's when the first preliminary decisions will be made."