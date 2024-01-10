Sensational Tobias Ebster: P10 with a ski wash!

What a performance: The Tyrolean Dakar rookie sets a huge exclamation mark and brings his private Kini Red Bull-KTM to the stage finish in the middle of the factory riders.

For Tobias Ebster, who turned 26 a month ago, the fifth leg of the 2024 Dakar Rally was an absolute highlight. Due to the starting order, the Tyrolean Dakar rookie arrived relatively late at the finish of the relatively short 118 timed kilometres, but made a huge splash there with P10.

Ebster lost only 4:33 minutes on the Chilean winner Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) over the 118 kilometres.The 26-year-old nephew of KTM veteran Heinz Kinigadner (63) was thus in the best company of the absolute Dakar elite in the day's classification and sandwiched between Argentinian Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) and US boy Skyler Howes (Honda).

Ebster, who is P26 in the overall standings ,wasmore troubled by the conditions. "Today was a really difficult day.We started early. We initially had more than 500 kilometres of liaison stage to cover. So we dressed warmly because it was very cold in the morning."

"We had zero time to do anything before the start. So I rode in my ski underwear. I can say it was really hot. My start time was 12:06 - right in the midday sun. I think some people will be out for a long time today."

"But it went really well for me. Unfortunately, at about kilometre 30, the front fork kept popping and was really soft. I have to see what was going on, but I still had fun, I knew the surface from the Dessert Challenge and really let it fly. I was able to overtake a lot of riders. To summarise: no crashes, it was hot and tomorrow we'll continue with the long 48-hour stage."

Erroneous penalty

Incidentally, Ebster's curious time penalty from Tuesday was also subsequently cancelled after he explained the situation clearly and forcefully to the jury. What had happened? The Tyrolean had missed a checkpoint on Tuesday and decided to drive back. He was then charged with four speeding offences along the way - even though he was actually travelling outside the speeding corridor! Doubly curious: the runner-up in the Malle Moto classification who was travelling alongside him did not receive a penalty.