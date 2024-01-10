Warning to opponents: Hero back in the lead

The 2024 Dakar Rally is going very well so far for German Wolfgang Fischer's Hero works team. Ross Branch drove another strong stage on Wednesday and regained the lead.

Five of 14 rally days are history at the 46th edition of the Dakar adventure and so far a duel is raging at the top of the motorbike classification. Nacho Cornejo (Honda) and Ross Branch from the Hero works team, which is run by Speedbrain in Weißenburg, have been taking turns in the overall standings over the past few days.

After the fifth stage on Wednesday, Branch once again took the lead. Ahead of the new 48-hour stage, which will be held for the first time on Thursday, the rider from Botswana is 1:14 minutes ahead of Cornejo. Honda and the Pierer group (KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna) should not underestimate Hero. Branch was also satisfied with the stage overall.

"The day was okay. It was 118 kilometres of sand and dunes," reported the 37-year-old. "Some good dunes, some bad ones and some were broken. Overall, there was a bit of everything. I'm back in the bivouac in one piece and we're in a good position for Thursday."

The Hero star continued: "The sixth stage will be super interesting, very difficult and very tough for both bike and rider. It's going to be a long day, let's see how we can adapt to the new format."

Incidentally, there will be a different starting order for this 48-hour adventure: The RallyGP riders will start in reverse order of Wednesday's finish. Branch will therefore start the day sixth last. The drivers will finish the stage at 4pm on Thursday, regardless of where they are currently travelling. From there they will head to the nearest bivouac and continue on Friday. Find out more here.

Dakar 2024, result stage 5 (10.1.):

1st Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, 1:32.53 hours

2nd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +0:37 sec

3rd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:39 min

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +2:58

5th Mason Klein (USA), Kove, +3:01

6th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +3:42

7th Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +3:48

8th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +4:10

9th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +4:33

10th Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, +4:55

13th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +6:11

Overall standings after stage 5 (10.1.):

1st Ross Branch (BW), Hero, 19:05.03 hours

2nd Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +1:14 min

3rd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +3:47

4th Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +18:10

5th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +21:17

6th Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, +26:47

7th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +31:36

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +37:44

9th Romain Dumontier (F), Husqavarna, +38:52

10th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +39:52

11th Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +45:36

Also:

26th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +2:23.35 h