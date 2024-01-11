Dakar, stage 6: Honda double victory and overall lead!

The sixth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally was a special one: The competitors entered a two-part stage on Thursday and did not know beforehand where they would spend the night. At 4 p.m. local time, Saudi Arabia is two hours ahead of CET, the first day of the race ended, regardless of where the riders were at the time. There are several bivouacs along the route and everyone had to make sure they could reach their nearest one. This meant that some drivers had to slow down in between to save fuel.

The starting order was also different than usual: instead of the winner of the previous day (Pablo Quintanilla), the last of the RallyGP riders Joan Barreda (Hero), who was 26th on Wednesday, opened the race. Quintanilla started the race in 17th place, as there are only 17 riders left in the top category.



The stage led over 766 kilometres in a loop around Shubaytah through the "Empty Quarter", 532 of which were special stages.



From the first checkpoint after 58 kilometres, Ricky Brabec, who started in eleventh place, was virtually in the lead, between 14 seconds and 1:26 minutes ahead of his Honda team-mate Adrien Van Beveren.



Van Beveren took the lead for the first time at kilometre 398, 12 seconds ahead of Brabec and 2:35 minutes ahead of Red Bull KTM rider Toby Price. By the end of the race, the Frenchman had extended his lead over Brabec to 1:21 min, while Price was 1:49 min behind at this point. Because the previous leader Ross Branch (Hero) lost 7:56 min and the previous second Nacho Cornejo (Honda) 14:57 min, Brabec is the new leader in the overall standings!



The American Brabec is now 2:48 min ahead of Branch and 6:37 min ahead of Cornejo. Stage winner Van Beveren is fourth, 13:02 min behind. Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) is the best rider from the Pierer group in fifth place overall, but is already 28:17 min behind.



Wednesday's winner Quintanilla stopped at kilometre 188 without fuel and lost 1:24 hours as a result. This means that the Chilean's chances of finishing the Dakar on the podium are gone.



The provisional result may still change due to time penalties or credits.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6 (11.1.):

1st Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 6:30.39 hours

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +1:21 min

3rd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:49

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +3:32

5th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +6:07

6th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +7:56

7th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +12:19

8th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +13:08

9th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +14:57

10th Joan Barreda (E), Hero, +29:58