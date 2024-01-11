Marathon stage: scattered at the end of the world

No mobile phone, no masseur, no mechanic. There is an air of adventure romance about the Dakar 2024, with the drivers sleeping in 6 bivouacs scattered in the open air. And some of them have a damn long day ahead of them

A first at the Dakar Rally: for the first time in its history, a stage was split into two parts, with the drivers' performance deciding how long their day across the empty quarter would be tomorrow. Joan Barreda was the first rider to set off into the desert at 8.00 am sharp. At 16:00 sharp, all riders had to head for the nearest of a total of seven bivouacs set up along the route. And bivouac really means bivouac. No mechanics, no communication tools. Theoretically, the pilots shouldn't even know their exact position on the stage. In practice, however, at least the leaders should be able to get a rough idea of who has completed the first part of this sixth stage and how well.

In bivouac F, which is the closest to tomorrow's finish (with shower!) after 516 kilometres, 12 riders have the opportunity to talk about today. All of them belong to the (highest) GP category, including all the factory riders from Honda, KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Herowho are still in the competition . Tomorrow will be a short and sweet day for them: 110 kilometres to go, then they can enjoy an extended rest day until Sunday, when the action resumes with almost 900 (!) kilometres of intense racing.

Tobias Ebster: second wave

In bivouac E, the riders have enough space to roll out their sleeping bags: Only 7 riders have made it this far, including Austrian Tobi Ebster, leader of the Malle-Moto standings, and Bradley Cox, son of desert legend Alfie. With Kove works rider Mason Klein from the USA, a genuine rider from the GP category is also spending the night in this cosy camp.

The queues in front of the mobile toilets will be the longest in Bivouac D: 42 riders are jostling for space here. 28 hopeful riders have made it as far as bivouac C, 25 only as far as bivouac B. The longest day tomorrow will be for the Spaniard Javi Vega on his Yamaha: he is spending the night alone in bivouac A today after only 200 kilometres and knows that he will have to cover twice as much distance tomorrow to reachthe finish in Shubaytah.

These are the stories that make up the magic of the Dakar. If he makes it tomorrow, he will be one of those heroes who are made year after year on the world's toughest desert rally and continue to write the legend of the desert, chapter after chapter.