Tobias Ebster (KTM): Marathon day without a net

Austrian Dakar rookie Tobias Ebster finished the first major part of the 48-hour stage on Thursday in 18th place in the motorbike class on his KTM

Things are still going according to plan for KINI Red Bull KTM rider Tobias Ebster at the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally. The 26-year-old Dakar debutant rode to 16th place on the first part of the not entirely uncontroversial 48-hour marathon stage over more than 600 kilometres on Thursday.

The nephew of KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner was around 46 minutes behindthe French winner Adrien Van Beveren on his factoryHondaat the last checkpoint. Van Beveren's winning marathon time of 6:30 hours on Thursday was also impressive. The race day ended at 4 p.m. local time, with the top riders making it to checkpoint F at kilometre 513.

Back to Dakar newcomer and ex-crosser Tobias Ebster: the rookie from the Zillertal is already in the virtual top 20 overall, having improved to 18th position on Thursday .After the first hour and a half ,he was briefly inP16! Animportant benchmark for the Tyrolean is Brian Cox, the son of South African rally legend Alfie Cox, who finished in P16 on Thursday and has significantly more rally experience.

The bivouacs of the motorbike aces are currently located in an area where there are no usable internet connections. As a result, Ebster and his crew were unable to make contact with the outside world in the late afternoon local time. Uncle Heinz Kinigadner also had to capitulate.