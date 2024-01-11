Behind Honda and Hero: KTM is nevertheless certain of success

The first part of the 48-hour stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is history and Honda has regained the lead from Hero. KTM is behind, but still believes in success.

In the last two years, victory in the Dakar Rally has gone to riders from the Pierer Group. In 2022, Sam Sunderland won the world's toughest rally on GASGAS, while last year Kevin Benavides won on a KTM. But in 2024, KTM had only won one stage by Thursday (Benavides on Monday) and in the overall standings after the first part of the new 48-hour stage, three Honda and one Hero are ahead of the best KTM rider.

Ricky Brabec (Honda) took over the overall lead from Hero rider Ross Branch on Thursday. The US-American is 28:17 minutes ahead of Red Bull KTM rider Toby Price, who is in 5th place after the evaluation of the intermediate classification on Thursday. Right behind him and practically at the same time is Kevin Benavides, who is also almost half an hour behind.

Nevertheless, KTM Rally Team Manager Andreas Hölzl remains positive and full of confidence. "The guys did an excellent job on this long, hot and very tough day in the desert. The stage went well for both drivers, without any problems or mistakes," said the Austrian. "Both reached bivouac F, which means they only have to complete 120 kilometres on Friday."

"Both riders are in a good position for the rest of the stage before the well-deserved rest day is on the programme," explained Hölzl, who took over the position of Rally Team Manager at KTM from Norbert Stadlbauer in September 2023. "We haven't reached the halfway point of the rally yet, but everything is looking good and we are still fully in the fight for the lead."

There were no voices from the drivers on Thursday, as the bivouacs cut the drivers off from the outside world.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6, part 1 (11.1.):

1st Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 6:30.39 hours

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +1:21 min

3rd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:49

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +3:32

5th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +6:07

6th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +7:56

7th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +12:19

8th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +13:08

9th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +14:57

10th Joan Barreda (E), Hero, +29:58

Provisional overall standings after stage 6, part 1 (11.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 25:40.50 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +2:48 min

3rd Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +6:37

4th Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +13:02

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +28:17

6th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:28

7th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +36:08

8th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +46:23

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:03,13 h

10th Joan Barreda (E), Hero, +1:04,44