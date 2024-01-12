Dakar, stage 6: Honda wins - and leads overall

The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally was run over two days on Thursday and Friday, with Honda ace Adrien Van Beveren triumphing. In the overall standings, only Hero can stand up to the Japanese.

The sixth stage led over 766 kilometres in a loop around Shubaytah through the "Empty Quarter", 532 of which were special stages. It was held over two days, on Thursday the best riders made it to the bivouac at kilometre 513: Luciano and Kevin Benavides, Nacho Cornejo, Adrien Van Beveren, Toby Price, Joan Barreda, Ross Branch, Ricky Brabec, Stefan Svitko, Daniel Sanders, Antonio Maio and Martin Michek.

The race continued on Friday morning at 6.20am local time, with Saudi Arabia two hours ahead of CET. Adrien Van Beveren, who was virtually 1:21 min ahead of his Honda team-mate Ricky Brabec when the race was interrupted at 4 pm on Thursday, was able to extend his lead to 4:13 min over Toby Price by the finish, with the Frenchman celebrating his fourth stage win at the Dakar. KTM rider Price from the Red Bull team is getting better and better and was able to take second place in the daily classification from Brabec (+5:02 min).



The lead in the overall standings has tightened up: American Brabec has taken the lead and is now 51 sec ahead of Hero rider Ross Branch from Botswana. The Honda riders Nacho Cornejo (+8:14 min) and Van Beveren (+9:21 min) still have a chance of winning in third and fourth, while Price, the best of the Pierer group, is already 27 min behind in fifth.



The results are provisional and may be subject to changes due to time penalties or credits.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1st Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 7:57.29 hours

2nd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +4:13 min

3rd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +5:02

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +6:55

5th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +9:40

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +10:39

7th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +15:49

8th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +16:05

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +21:19

10th Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +26:24