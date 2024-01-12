After the marathon stage: the voices of the leaders

The first week of the Dakar 2024 is over. After the spectacular 48-hour stage, nothing has been decided yet. This is the interim conclusion of the leading motorbike riders.

One stage, two days: After the first 48-hour stage with various bivouacs along the route, the leaders are even closer together ahead of tomorrow's rest day. Less than a minute separates leader Ricky Brabec from second-placed Ross Branch. The two Honda riders Nacho Cornejo and Adrien van Beveren are less than 10 minutes behind, the two Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Toby Price and Kevin Benavides less than half an hour. One thingis certain: the second week of the Dakar Rally remains exciting!

Ricky Brabec, Honda, overall leader:

The last two days have been fun. Especially the camping last night was fun, even if I didn't get much sleep. It was a long stage, but if we had started an hour earlier yesterday, we could have done the thing in one day. Okay, my fingers are a bit sore from the constant clutching, but otherwise I'm fine. Some say it's too much, but hey: this is the Dakar! It's not supposed to be easy. My first goal was to make it to the rest day. That's ticked off. Now I want to finish. I'll start week two at 110 per cent!

Ross Branch, Hero, 2nd place overall:

One of the toughest stages of my entire career. Yesterday 530 kilometres to the bivouac, and today the sand in the dunes was extremely soft. Now it can only get easier. The important thing is that rider and bike arrived safely. It's a shame that I'm the last remaining Hero rider. My Hero Motorsports team deserved something else! It will be tougher for me next week because I no longer have the support of team-mates. But it is what it is. My goal is to win the Dakar for Hero. I will push and at the same time try to minimise the risks.

Nacho Cornejo, Honda, 3rd place overall:

What an experience! It was a long stage. Because I had to start so far in front, it was clear that I could potentially lose a lot of time. I had to lead for half of the stage, so my deficit was limited. I go into the second week satisfied and calm. Of course you have ups and downs during a Dakar, but even on my less good days my performance was solid. Perhaps my starting position wasn't always ideal, but I was able to compensate for that with speed and good navigation.

Adrien Van Beveren, Honda, 4th place overall and winner of the 48-hour stage:

Yesterday I pushed hard and caught up with all my direct rivals. Then I realised that I was running low on fuel and took the pressure off. The others must have had the same problem, because I wasn't overtaken again, even though I switched to "Eco" mode on my Honda and rode as efficiently as I learnt at the beach race in Le Touquet. I'm very happy because I was able to realise my full potential. I don't mind that it was pretty tough at times. That's part and parcel of our sport. The second week also promises to be tough, but everything is still possible. I have to remain equally cautious and focussed. The fact that I will open week two as the starter doesn't make things any easier.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1st Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 7:57.29 hours

2nd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +4:13 min

3rd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +5:02

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +6:55

5th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +9:40

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +10:39

7. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +15:49

8. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +16:05

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +21:19

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +26:24

Furthermore:

20. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +1:10,36 h

Provisional overall standings after stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 27:11.21 hours

2. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +51 sec

3. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +8:14 min

4. Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +9:21

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +27:00

6. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:33

7. Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +35:50

8. Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +47:26

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:07,42 h

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +1:31,42

Furthermore:

21. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:31,22