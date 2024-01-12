Halftime! Price, Sanders and Benavides brothers talk

The four remaining works drivers of the Pierer Mobility Group are in 5th to 8th place at the halfway point of the Dakar Rally. This is what they look like after the marathon.

Halfway through! While the majority of the private riders are still battling theirway through the second part of the extremely long 48-hour stage , the riders in the GP category of the Dakar Rally have already arrived at the b ivouac. After tomorrow's rest day in the capital Riyadh , they willcontinue toDawadmi on Sunday to the bivouac that the riders already know from Stages 2 and 3.

We have the voices of Toby Price, Daniel Sanders and the Benavides brothers in the bivouac.

Toby Price , Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5th place overall

"The marathon stage was definitely a bit tougher than we expected. Yesterday we rode 513 kilometres in the dunes and were on the road for 6 hours and 40 minutes! There was just a sleeping bag, a tent and a small bag of food waiting for us in the bivouac. After that we tried to get some sleep. Today was good - only 112 kilometres. It was great to see the finish. We really deserved the rest day! I feel good after the first week and the bike was absolutely faultless. I'm not necessarily where I want to be in the overall standings, but we still have a whole week to go. In any case, I'm ready!"

Kevin Benavides , Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6th place overall

"The 48-hour marathon stage was a good experience. Even though yesterday was extremely long and hard, and the equipment in the bivouac was minimal, it was cool to camp out there in the desert with the other guys. Today was much shorter - only 112 kilometres. All in all, I did a good job, even if my starting position wasn't ideal on either day. So far my mistakes have been limited and I haven't had any hairy moments. I'm also feeling good physically. I'll keep pushing after the rest day."

Daniel Sanders, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, 7th place overall

"Stages 6a and 6b together were damn long! Yesterday I didn't get much sleep or eat much after a long day in the saddle. But it's good that I got this far yesterday. So today was pretty straightforward. Glad to be halfway to the bivouac. Supposedly the second week will be just as hard. Let's see how I feel there."

Luciano Benavides , Husqvarna Factory Racing, 8th place overall

"It was a crazy marathon stage. I felt good and pushed as hard as I could. I'm so ready for the rest day! I'm going to press the reset button and go full throttle again in the second week."

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1. Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 7:57.29 hours

2. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +4:13 min

3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +5:02

4. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +6:55

5. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +9:40

6. Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +10:39

7. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +15:49

8. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +16:05

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +21:19

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +26:24

Furthermore:

20. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +1:10,36 h

Provisional overall standings after stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 27:11.21 hours

2. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +51 sec

3. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +8:14 min

4. Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +9:21

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +27:00

6. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:33

7. Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +35:50

8. Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +47:26

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:07,42 h

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +1:31,42

Furthermore:

21. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:31,22