Tobias Ebster: Crash, pain and still fun

The sensational KTM privateer Tobi Ebster experienced numerous unplanned incidents on the split marathon section on Thursday and Friday in the Saudi Arabian desert and was involved in a crash on Thursday.

Kini Red Bull KTM ace Tobias Ebster is happy to have completedthe 48-hour marathon stage . The Dakar rookie from Tyrol was 18th on Thursday, then finished the long section on Friday morning in P22 after another 200 kilometres or so and had a lot to talk about.

Overall, Ebsterdropped backto21stposition .

"I don't think we all really knew what to expect," moaned the 26-year-old from Zillertal, especially when looking back on the long Thursday. "But it was really awesome. At kilometre 140, I unfortunately had a really hard time in the shade. I thought to myself - beastly!"

The consequences were not without consequences for Ebster: "I bent my handlebars, my wrist was hurting. The ribs from the second day hurt again." Ebster himself confirms: "So I didn't make it easy for myself, but it was still fun. We made it to kilometre 460. After the refuelling stop, I rode together withBradley Coxfor about 100 kilometres , which was really cool!"

Tactics were also required for the smart Dakar rookie: "We had to be careful not to run out of petrol, because we still had 230 kilometres to go. Pablo Quintanilla, for example, ran out of petrol ,as did Romain Dumontier. We really had a great time in the dunes . We reachedour bivouac at kilometre 460 as the sun was setting ."

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 6 (11/12.1.):

1 .Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 7:57.29 hours

2. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +4:13 min

3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +5:02

4. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +6:55

5. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +9:40

6.Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +10:39

7. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +15:49

8. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +16:05

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +21:19

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +26:24

Furthermore:

20. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +1:10,36 h

Provisional overall standings after stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 27:11.21 hours

2. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +51 sec

3. Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +8:14 min

4. Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +9:21

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +27:00

6. Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:33

7. Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +35:50

8. Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +47:26

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:07,42 h

10. Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +1:31,42

Furthermore:

21. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:31,22