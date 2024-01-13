Honda leads with Ricky Brabec: "Camping was brilliant"

The first week of the 46th Dakar Rally went pretty well for Honda. With Ricky Brabec, the world's largest motorbike manufacturer is leading the adventure in the desert. Even though there are still six stages to go: Honda is well in the race.

Ricky Brabec won the Dakar Rally on its debut in Saudi Arabia in 2020. It is no coincidence that the US American calls the event on the Arabian Peninsula his second home. At the halfway point, with the riders and teams spending the rest day on Saturday in Riyadh, the Honda works rider leads the world's toughest rally by 51 seconds over Hero rider Ross Branch.

The latest invention of the Dakar organisers was the 48-hour stage. The participants had to interrupt the stage at 4 p.m. on Thursday and head for the nearest bivouac. The remaining kilometres were then completed on Friday. Two strong days for Brabac, as the 32-year-old took the overall Dakar lead for the first time this year with third place in stage 6.

"We spent most of the time in the dunes, but I didn't mind, because I really enjoyed the challenge of covering many hours and kilometres," the Honda star summarised afterwards. "Camping with the other guys was brilliant because we had a great time together, but we didn't get much sleep either."

The riders have covered 4,200 kilometres out of almost 8,000, but the second week in Saudi Arabia is guaranteed to be no less challenging. "The stage was 100 per cent dunes, but it was really cool and I hope there will be another one like it," said Brabec with a slight dig at the organisers (A.S.O.).

"Rocks and open deserts are a bit better for me, but I still pushed really hard. In the end, I took it a little easier because I didn't want to open stage 7," said the race leader. "I'm in a good position ahead of the second week. I'm curious to see what will happen over the next six days.

Overall standings after stage 6 (11/12 Jan):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 27:11.21 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +51 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +9:21

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +14:14

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +27:00

6th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:33

7th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +35:50

8th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +47:26

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:07,42 h

10th Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +1:31.42

Also:

21st Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:31.22