Rest day in Riyadh: An exciting look at the classes

The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally shows its toughest side in Saudi Arabia. After one week and more than 4,000 kilometres, Honda is leading ahead of Hero. But what is actually happening behind the scenes?

Ricky Brabec took the overall lead of the 2024 Dakar Rally on Friday with third place in the challenging 48-hour stage. However, the Honda works rider is only 51 seconds ahead of the only remaining Hero rider Ross Branch from Botswana. Directly behind him are two other Honda riders, Adrien Van Beveren and Nacho Cornejo.

The Red Bull KTM riders Toby Price and Kevin Benavides, as well as Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) and Daniel Sanders (GASGAS)follow in 5th and 6th place. A total of 14 of the 22 drivers who originally started in the RallyGP, the top class of the Dakar Rally, are still in the race.

France in front in Rally2

Many private drivers have registered in the Rally2 class and are trying to lift the coveted trophy in this classification in Saudi Arabia. After one week, KTM rider Jeanloup Lepan, who is contesting his third Dakar Rally, is leading in this class. The Frenchman leads 15:31 minutes ahead of his compatriot Romain Dumontier (Husqvarna) and 26 minutes ahead of the Indian Harith Noah (Sherco), who is in third place. Paolo Lucci and Bradley Cox, the son of Dakar legend Alfie Cox, finished 4th and 5th on the rest day, with Tobias Ebster in 9th place in this class.

Young driver from Austria dominates "Original by Motul"

However, things are looking much better for Ebster in another category. The Tyrolean and nephew of KTM veteran Heinz Kinigadner leads the spectacular "Original by Motul" crate rider classification. In this class, riders are entered who are only supplied with a box of accessories, material and essentials during the two weeks in Saudi Arabia. Unlike the factory riders, there is no crew of mechanics available here, the participants are on their own.

Ebster leads on his KTM by more than 74 minutes ahead of his first rival Jerome Martiny (Husqvarna) from Belgium. In third place is Spaniard Albert Martin Garcia, fourth is Gioele Meoni (KTM), the son of legend Fabrizio Meoni (winner in 2001 and 2002), who died far too early. In fifth place is KTM rider David Pabiska from the Czech Republic.

The best newcomers to the world's toughest rally also receive their own classification and corresponding prizes at the finish. At 26 years of age, Tobias Ebster is one of the youngest riders and as it is his first participation in a Dakar, he also leads the timekeeping for the best rookies by more than 1.5 hours ahead of Jeremy Miroir (Fantic) from France.

Briton leads the women's classification

In the classification of the best women in the motorbike category, the Briton Jane Daniels on an Italian Fantic machine leads ahead of Yael Kadshai on a GASGAS. In the overall standings for all riders, Daniels is in 52nd place and Kadshai in 64th.

A total of 142 drivers started the rally a week ago, and after 4,200 kilometres on the Arabian Peninsula, another 122 will start the seventh stage, which begins on Sunday after the rest day in Riyadh.

Overall standings after leg 6 (11/12 Jan):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 27:11.21 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +51 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +9:21

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +14:14

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +27:00

6th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +28:33

7th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +35:50

8th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +47:26

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:07,42 h

10th Jeanloup Lepan (F), KTM, +1:31.42

Also:

21st Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +3:31.22