Private drivers: How expensive is the Dakar?

The Dakar Rally is not only the most notorious rally event on the scene, it also requires a high financial commitment from teams and participants. Private drivers in particular have to pay a lot for the ride through the Saudi desert.

There arealways interesting accounts and false myths circulating about the costs of participating in the Dakar Rally. Speedweek.com therefore asked motocross icon and KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner directly aboutthe figures for a privateer in the motorbike category of the 2024 Dakar .He should know, after all, his nephew Tobi Ebster is contesting this year's Dakar as a privateer in the colours of Kini KTM.

The fact is: the equipment and the motorbike cost around 18,000 - 20,000 euros per rider -regardless of the manufacturer . The official Dakar entry fee from the organiser, currently 18,000 euros, is an additional cost .Rough? Indeed it is. However, in addition to medical care and the transport of tents and clothing from bivouac to bivouac, this also includes the supply of tyres, for example.

"Private riders also have to buy or rent a sat nav package, which costs around 2,500 euros. The large licence is also required for the Dakar, which costs around 2,000 euros," says Kini. In addition, every driver must be equipped with the airbag system for the back and neck, which costs a three to four-figure sum depending on the manufacturer. Petrol, onthe other hand , isalmost an outrage in Arabia at around 500 euros .

Private travellers also have the option of purchasing a complete carefree package in a group such as the so-called "bus team". This option then costs around 90,000, including all incidentals. Kinigadner: "That's a very good team, so you get a service almost on a par with the factory."