Kini: "I am against looking the other way"

Heinz Kinigadner has explained the close connection between KTM and the Dakar Rally. In this interview, the two-time motocross world champion analyses the performance of rookie Tobi Ebster and suggests changes to the regulations.

In the 1990s, the 250cc world champion of 1984 and 1985 fought in vain for victory in the world's toughest motorbike rally. His uncompromising driving style made him an absolute icon and for years the only serious rival to Mr Dakar, Stéphane Peterhansel. After his active career, Kini played a key role in KTM's Dakar dominance as a manager in the background with riders such as Marc Coma, Cyril Despres, Nani Roma, Toby Price, Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner. Now it is his nephew Tobias Ebster, of all people, who is preparing to take over the KTM baton at the premiere.

Where do you always get these new Dakar riders from? First Matthias Walkner, now your nephew Tobias Ebster...

"Because there's simply nothing better than riding a motorbike in the desert. The combination of adventure and racing is unique. I've been trying to convey this fascination for decades. It worked for these two, but not so much for others. For them, riding full throttle for hours on end was too boring."

How did you know that Tobias Ebster could have the potential to be a Dakar star?

"He rode motocross at a pretty good Austrian level. And his personality structure. He didn't have it easy in his youth. He had to fight for everything in motorsport. My youngest sister Heidi and his father were not very supportive in this respect. Of course there were always motorbikes around, but he had to fight for everything himself. That helps him today. He is a biter."

What made him decide to compete in the Malle Moto class? You can't make it much harder for yourself at the beginning...

"Oh, it's not that bad. Changing the oil and filter every two or three days and putting fresh tyres on the wheels in the evening should be doable. His luck is that he hasn't crashed yet. If you have to repair the bike yourself after a crash, it's going to be tough. But even after his crash on the marathon stage, where he bent his handlebars, the work is manageable. The problem with the fork, on the other hand, is such a grey area..."

That's right, he complained about a puncture and that the fork suddenly felt too soft.

"Something is probably broken inside. No rider out there has the tools to open up a fork and fix it. Not a single one. A broken fork is safety-relevant, as any amateur rider will tell you. So can a rider in the Malle Moto category go to the KTM service centre, buy a new fork and fit it himself in the bivouac? The organisers say that this is a grey area. They will "look the other way". I am against looking the other way. We should regulate this very clearly and authorise it unambiguously. Because it is relevant to safety. Just like a defective shock absorber. It quickly becomes dangerous."

Did you think that Tobias Ebster would be able to finish in the top 10?

"I was hoping that he would be able to make an exclamation mark or two. That's the only way to put yourself in a position to be of interest to the works teams. 10th place overall on the fifth stage, which later became9th due to the time penalty , is exactly what it takes. It would be nice if he could pull something similar together in the second week and finish around 15th in the final classification. That would be pretty decent for a premiere."

Who are his biggest rivals in the battle for a factory seat, Bradley Cox ?

"Also. Just like his father Alfie Cox back then, he can ride a motorbike super fast, but when he has to navigate on his own, he has deficits. That's why Alfie never won the Dakar. Michael Docherty is incredibly fast. Leads at the start, then it tears him apart, just like last year. In any case, these are also two riders who hope to make the leap to a works team. In addition to raw speed, these are all criteria that count for manufacturers when it comes to who they give a works bike to. That's why I tell Tobi: learn, learn, learn. Every day is a new experience. That's another reason why it's important to finish riding now."