Preview: Danger lurks along the way on Monday

There are only five days left on the programme of this year's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The participants are heading north, where they will reach a place that is well-known to the drivers.

This day has some stark contrasts to offer. It should be a little easier than the previous stages. The special stage starts in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula and leads the competitors northwards on fairly sandy tracks, but without any major difficulties or challenges. The striking change of scenery afterwards will remind competitors of the need to remain on high alert.

Here the sand gives way to rocks, the transition to a very rough terrain. The participants must approach with extreme caution, as there is a risk of tyre damage on the way to Ha'il. Smooth and gentle is the recipe for success here in order to reach the next bivouac as unscathed as possible.

The riders have to cover a total of 678 kilometres on their two-wheelers, 458 of which are included in the classification of the world's toughest rally. From Al Duwadimi, the route leads to the city of Ha'il. The oasis city has just under 500,000 inhabitants and is located on the southern edge of the Nefud desert. Ha'il is considered the most important administrative centre for the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Jose Cornejo (Honda) will open the stage, Lucio and Kevin Benavides will follow the Chilean immediately afterwards. The two Dakar leaders Ricky Brabec (Honda) and Ross Branch (Hero) have a very good chance of defending their lead and the overall standings with starting positions 4 and 5. As Toby Price (KTM) and Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren will start even later, the two are likely to be top favourites on Monday.