Preview Dakar stage 9: On the edge of the abyss

Another tough and demanding stage awaits the Dakar heroes in the coming day. Once again, the route in Saudi Arabia will demand everything from the participants and separate the wheat from the chaff.

On Tuesday, the participants return to the starting point after a long ride across the Arabian Peninsula. After more than 5,700 kilometres in the saddle, the riders will reach the town of al-'Ula at the end of the ninth stage, where the great rally adventure began more than a week ago.

Few, if any, of the front-runners will have time to enjoy the magnificent views on this stage, which will take them mentally to the edge of the abyss, or so the organisers promise. The start of the special stage gives the impression of a fast stage, but the participants are soon disabused of this notion. Here, the tracks are more noticeable than visible, which makes navigation even more difficult. Self-confidence is just as important as the ability to find the right pace when racing on the rocky plateaus.

The Dakar entourage has a total of 639 kilometres to complete on Tuesday, 417 of which are classified. However, just because the starting signal for the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally was given in this region, it is not the end of the journey. After the ninth stage, there are three more tough challenges before the finish on Friday.

Kevin Benavides (KTM) has to open the stage on Tuesday, with his brother Luciano starting right behind him on his Husqvarna. He is followed by Adrien Van Beveren, Nacho Cornejo (both Honda) and Red Bull KTM rider Toby Price. The two Dakar leaders Ricky Brabec (Honda) and Ross Branch (Hero) only follow in 7th and 8th place, allowing them to follow in the footsteps of those in front and secure another strong result.