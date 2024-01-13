Kini: "Everyone will make mistakes"

Who will win the Dakar Rally? KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner provides his expert opinion at the halfway point on what to expect from the top riders in the second week - and why nothing has been decided yet.

How satisfied are you with the current factory riders from KTM , GASGAS and Husqvarna at the halfway point? Half an hour behind the leaders is probably not what you expected.

We've already had many Dakars where things looked better at the halfway point - but also those where it was worse. Let's wait and see until the end. The Honda riders Ricky Brabec and Nacho Cornejo have been super fast and clean so far. But this is still the Dakar: something can always happen - and usually does. If I've learnt anything in the last few decades: There is no such thing as a problem-free Dakar Rally. Both Brabec and Cornejo have had crashes, but nothing happened to them. All it takes is for a small thing like a clutch lever to break in one of these accidents and the stage is lost. But it's true: things don't look particularly rosy for a victory under their own steam at the moment.

Is the impression correct that Honda currently has the better chassis?

I know that there is a video circulating that points to an active or at least adjustable chassis. After all, you wouldn't be able to ride a bike that you could compress with a single hand when stationary - it's far too soft and has far too much negative suspension travel. But Honda has done a great job so far, my compliments. We remain challenged, and that's a good thing.

Have you found out the reasons for the engine failures of Luciano Benavides and Sam Sunderland yet?

Not yet for Luciano. His engine is still in a truck somewhere. In Sam's case, it was simply a human error: after 11 kilometres, he ran out of oil because a mechanic hadn't tightened the drain plug correctly. Annoying, but everyone makes a mistake at some point.

What is the direction of travel for the coming week?

On sand, our bikes are on a par with the Hondas. A few minutes in favour of one or the other, we don't give each other much. We had more problems than Honda on the rocky stages at the beginning, and that could happen again towards the end. But on the sandy stages it's full attack. I'm not worried about that. And one thing is certain: everyone will make mistakes. A lot will happen in the second week, you can be sure of that.

How do you rate Branch's chances on the Hero? This performance came as a surprise to many...

Hero has been around for a few years now. They've learnt a lot. I still don't have the Hero as high up on my list as the Hondas from Brabec and Cornejo. Ross Branch is always good for a Kugler. He's also the last remaining Hero, which is a tactical disadvantage against the three Hondas and four bikes from us up front.

Sand specialist Adrien van Beveren is no longer a candidate for victory for you?

I think Brabec and Cornejo are simply stronger with Honda. But with luck...of course.

Which of the Pierer Mobility Group drivers has the best chances?

Toby Price has the most experience and traditionally needs the first week to get really fit and let it fly.Kevin Benavides is certainly our fastest rider, but he's not quite back to his old self physically after his injury . But a broken pelvis does something to the toughest rider. And Luciano Benavides is unfortunately carrying the 15-minute time penalty for the engine change.