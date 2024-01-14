Matthias Walkner: positives from the sickbed

How is Hiasi Walkner, the injured 2018 Dakar winner who is missing this year's rally in the desert? He is feverish in hospital and is already making plans again.

It's been more than a week since your last operation. How are you doing?

Good, considering the circumstances. I'm really noticing progress. Three days ago I would have replied: It's tough. But now things are really moving forward and that's nice.

What's the best thing that's happened to you this week ?

It's always nice when family and friends walk through the door with lots of positive energy and sweeten my everyday hospital life a little.

Even in the truest sense of the word, for example with chocolate Chocolate?

I'm not a sweet tooth. My sister made me a beetroot salad with sheep's cheese, walnuts and avocados - something like that makes me much happier and is also more beneficial for the healing process. I enjoy something really good and healthy much more than a bar of chocolate.

Have you ever thought about getting back on your bike?

There are talks, but nobody can really answer the question of when at the moment because there are so many factors involved: How is the wound healing? How is the huge skin graft healing? How will my body accept the bone chips? There was a 5 centimetre hole to fill and the doctors couldn't take that much bone from me. Therefore, foreign material was used to reconstruct the splintered ankle joint. I have necrosis - dead tissue - in the Achilles tendon. The doctors won't be able to assess its development for another two weeks. If I'm unlucky, I'll need another operation.

What is possible if healing and rehab go well?

It could all go really well again and I'll only be a little bit restricted in my movement in the future. But of course, it can also be extremely painful. The development depends on many factors and the main factor is probably me - how I approach things, what my rehab or my diet looks like. I really try to do everything humanly possible, from hypnosis to acupuncture, from nutritional supplements to laser treatments. I want to get this on the right track. At the moment, everyone around me is very positive and happy with how things are progressing. Apart from a flap of skin and the top of my knee, all the stitches have now been removed, which is nice because I can shower properly again. And I started working with the motorised splint today so that my joint can move.

How's your motivation?

I can feel that the day is coming next week when I'll start stepping on the gas again. So far, I haven't wanted to do anything. I have exercise bands in my room, but so far I've had zero desire to train my upper body. I felt that my foot needed 100 per cent energy from me. But now I'm recovering well, the 35 hours of surgery are over, I'm re-energised and it really is getting better every day.

What does your personal schedule look like? Have you already set yourself a goal?

I definitely want to ride a motorbike this year. My favourite would be if I could ride in October or November. It's so cool to ride in Italy in late autumn or early winter, when the days are colder here and the sun is still strong in Italy. Eating a good pizza in the evening, maybe with a glass of red wine - I did that last year while preparing for the Dakar and simply enjoyed it. Also because there are 10 motocross tracks within an hour of each other in Italy, each one more relaxed than the last. I hope I can do it again this year.

How much does it pain you to have to watch your team-mates in Saudi Arabia fight?

Sometimes more, sometimes less. The stories with the Walkner doll there give me mega strength and bring a smile to my face every time. It's great to have such good friends in the team. I would love to be part of it, to fight and support them. On the other hand, I'm really glad that I still have my foot and can move my leg. Mixed feelings, like on a rollercoaster.

How do you assess KTM 's situation at the halfway point of the Dakar 2024?

It's very challenging for the team at the moment and much harder than expected. The new bike from Honda seems to be working very well. It's a shame that our efforts throughout the year are not being rewarded and bearing fruit as much as we would have liked. Maybe it also shows a bit where KTM is at the moment. The team structure is perfect, but the other factories have now done their homework on the bike and overcome the teething troubles.

You are in daily contact with your team-mates. How are they doing?

I've just spoken to Daniel Sanders on the phone. They are extremely exhausted and tired.

What were your highlights of the first week of the Dakar?

The 48-hour chrono stage was extremely cool to watch. There was a lot of tactics involved two days beforehand, how each rider would organise it. From the outside, the Dakar 2024 is extremely exciting because there is a lot of movement in the daily stages and in the classification.

Can you support your team-mates from Graz?

I try and write messages to each of them to motivate them.

For example?

I wrote toKevin Benavides, for example: Bravo Champion, you made it to the Rest-Day. One month ago this seems to be unreal, but you show again, how strong you are. Maybe IronMan was from Argentina and you are his cousin. Or I wrote to Daniel Sanders that he should just do his best. At the end of the day, the important thing is that you can't blame yourself for giving your all. That applies to everyone: you have to work your arse off on the remaining days.... You have to work your arse off on the remaining days so that you might end up on the podium or even win. So much can still change and just as much can happen on the last day as on the first.

Which KTM rider will be furthest out in front at the end?

Toby Price. I think he will at least be Ditter.

Finally, Tobias Ebster - how do you rate the Dakar rookie's performance?

Very positive! I really respect his performance. On the one hand, I expected it because we know that Tobi is good at twisting the throttle. On the other hand, however, you can tell that as a rookie he's reaching his limits at times because he's already had the odd crash. What really impresses me is his positive energy. It really looks like he's enjoying this agony.