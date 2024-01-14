One second: Honda defends lead on Sunday

Honda wins the seventh stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally on Sunday, but Ricky Brabec's lead over Hero star Ross Branch in the overall standings shrinks to a single second.

There was no time for a break for the Dakar Rally participants on Sunday. After the rest day in Riyadh, the drivers had to complete the longest stage of this year's edition of the world's toughest rally on Sunday. While Adrien Van Beveren had to open the seventh stage and lost a lot of time in the process, his Honda team-mate Nacho Cornejo managed to celebrate his third stage win of the year.

The Chilean won by 32 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM factory rider Kevin Benavides and rode just over three minutes faster than Husqvarna star Luciano Benavides, who secured third place. Hero works rider Ross Branch crossed the finish line in Al Duwadimi in 4th place with a time of 6:36 minutes.

Van Beveren, Toby Price (KTM) and Honda star Ricky Brabec found themselves at the front of the field as a trio over the course of the day, which is why they were credited with a few bonus minutes. With almost four bonus minutes, the US American defended his overall Dakar lead with a minimalist advantage of one second.

Brabec is therefore just ahead of Branch five stages before the finish on Friday. Cornejo overtook Van Beveren again overall and is in third place on Sunday (+6:48 minutes), with the Frenchman in fourth place, more than 14 minutes behind.

The four remaining factory riders from the Pierer Group follow in 5th to 8th place, with Kevin Benavides in fifth ahead of Toby Price (KTM), GASGAS rider Daniel Sanders and Luciano Benavides. Stefan Svitko and Martin Michek occupy 9th and 10th place in the overall Dakar standings as KTM privateers.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 5:18:33 hours

2nd Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 0:32 minutes

3. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 3:12

4th Ross Branch, Hero, + 6:36

5th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:26

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 9:17

7th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 10:17

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 11:26

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:44

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:32