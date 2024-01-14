Dakar leader Ricky Brabec (Honda): Brake failed!

Nacho Cornejo won the seventh stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The Honda rider prevailed against Luciano Benavides. Overall, HRC man Ricky Brabec remains in the lead.

Honda is in a strong position at the start of the second week of the 2024 Dakar in Saudi Arabia. With victory on the seventh stage from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, Jose "Nacho" Cornejo fought his way back up to third place in the overall standings. "I was a bit off balance at the start. I had a few problems with the bike and had a bad crash," explained the Chilean after the finish.

"I then recovered mentally and thought to myself: 'Now I'm going to attack'. I then put the pressure on and in the end I did a good job. Everyone is fighting hard, so I'm taking the race day by day," was Cornejo's tactic. "I'll give it my all every day to make up some time."

Ricky Brabec, HRC team-mate Adrien Van Beveren and Toby Price (KTM) were among the riders who had to open the special stage on Sunday. All three ended up benefiting from the bonus times. This was enough for Brabec to retain the overall Dakar lead, as the US American remained in first place after the seventh of 12 stages, one second ahead of Hero rider Ross Branch.

"The day after the rest day is never easy. I started third in the morning, which was a bit tricky," said the Dakar leader, describing his experiences. "All the guys I wanted to beat were riding after me. That's why it was a really tough day. From kilometre 40 or 50 I had no rear brake, so I had to slow down. Overall, though, I'm happy with how the day went."

While Brabec and Cornejo are in first and third place for Honda, Adrien Van Beveren is the third HRC rider in the top four after Sunday. However, Friday's stage winner did not have his best day at the world's toughest rally on the Arabian Peninsula. "I knew it wasn't going to be a walk in the park to open the stage, but the navigation was amazing. I did my best to stay alert but ended up wandering through the dunes. My head was spinning, but that's the way it is," summarised the Frenchman.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 5:18:33 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 3:12 min

3rd Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 3:32

4th Ross Branch, Hero, + 6:36

5. Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:26

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 9:17

7th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 10:17

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 11:26

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:44

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:23



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:15:21 h

Preliminary overall standings after stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec, Honda, 32:37:20 h

2nd Ross Branch, Hero, + 0:01 sec

3. Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 6:48

4th Adrien Van Beveren, Honda, + 14:39

5th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 24:39

6. Toby Price, KTM, + 31:00

7th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 37:41

8. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 43:12

9th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 1:10:33 h

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 1:43:21



Further:

19th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 4:39:17 h