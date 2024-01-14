Tobias Ebster (KTM) knows: Just don't get cocky

Tyrolean Dakar newcomer Tobias Ebster (Kini KTM) was able to move back into the top 20 on the longest stage of the Dakar 2024 on Sunday and is determined to finish the toughest rally.

After the break on Saturday, Dakar rookie Tobias Ebster secured 26th place on the seventh stage on Sunday, losing exactly one hour to stage winner Jose "Nacho" Cornejo (Honda). Ebster improved from 21st to 19th in the overall standings on his Kini-KTM and remains the clear leader in the original-by-Motul standings for unassisted private riders.

"I did well in the first week," said the Zillertal rider from near Fügen and is now planning: "I want to navigate cleanly, not crash and then definitely make it to the finish. It's another long day, but I'm really looking forward to it. I'm fired up - but it's also important not to get overconfident and to make it to the finish no matter what."

The former motocrosser received valuable advice from his uncle Heinz "Kini" Kinigadner (63) in the run-up to the race when it came to pitching his tent with an air mattress for the bivouac: "The first thing Heinz told me was to take my own mattress. That's what I did, because I knew that if you don't sleep well, you won't drive well. I sleep great on the mattress."

Kini, who travelled to Saudi Arabia with his son Hannes and some friends from home, watched his nephew for the first time on the seventh stage. Like the other drivers in the Pierer Group, the Tyrolean delegation cheered Ebster on in the desert from a conveniently located vantage point.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 5:18:33 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 3:12 min

3rd Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 3:32

4th Ross Branch, Hero, + 6:36

5. Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:26

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 9:17

7th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 10:17

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 11:26

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:44

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:23

Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:15:21 h

Preliminary overall standings after stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec, Honda, 32:37:20 h

2nd Ross Branch, Hero, + 0:01 sec

3. Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 6:48

4th Adrien Van Beveren, Honda, + 14:39

5th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 24:39

6. Toby Price, KTM, + 31:00

7th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 37:41

8. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 43:12

9th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 1:10:33 h

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 1:43:21

Further:

19th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 4:39:17 h