Hero still a candidate for victory: Ross Branch strong in battle

The 2024 Dakar Rally entered its second week on Sunday. While Honda took the day's victory, Hero rider Ross Branch's gap in the overall standings was reduced to one second.

Even after the rest day, Honda still has the best chance of winning the 2024 Dakar Rally, with three riders in the top four with five stages still to go. But there is still one rider who can really spoil things for the Japanese: Ross Branch still has the best chance of overall success.

The African from Speedbrain's Hero team is just a single second behind Ricky Brabec after stage 7. Even though the first day after the break did not go optimally for Branch, his Dakar adventure is entering the second half on a positive note.

"It was a tough day, one of those days that I would rather forget quickly," emphasised the driver from Botswana after crossing the finish line in Al Duwadimi. "We had a few technical problems at the start of the stage, which frustrated me a lot and led to a few mistakes."

Branch continued: "There were so many hazards and I was riding really hard on the limit. I just need to get back together with my bike so we can fix it and be ready for Monday."

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 5:18:33 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 3:12 min

3rd Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 3:32

4th Ross Branch, Hero, + 6:36

5. Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:26

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 9:17

7th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 10:17

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 11:26

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:44

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:23



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:15:21 h

Preliminary overall standings after stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec, Honda, 32:37:20 h

2nd Ross Branch, Hero, + 0:01 sec

3. Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 6:48

4th Adrien Van Beveren, Honda, + 14:39

5th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 24:39

6. Toby Price, KTM, + 31:00

7th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 37:41

8. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 43:12

9th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 1:10:33 h

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 1:43:21



Further:

19th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 4:39:17 h