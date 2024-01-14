Kevin Benavides (KTM): "I will continue the fight"

A solid day saw Kevin Benavides finish on the day's podium at the 2024 Dakar Rally on Sunday. Nevertheless, the chance of an overall victory this year is getting smaller and smaller.

Kevin Benavides finished Sunday's Dakar in second place, but a three-minute penalty meant that his brother Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) slipped up one place, putting the KTM rider in third place. In the overall standings, last year's Dakar winner overtook Red Bull KTM team-mate Toby Price to take 5th place.

"It was a really long and tough stage," gasped Benavides after crossing the finish line. "Including the connection, we covered more than 870 kilometres after getting up at 3am. I concentrated a lot on the road book and my navigation on this special stage."

Benavides: "Although there were different surfaces to negotiate on this day, I was able to maintain a good rhythm and keep this up throughout the entire stage. The penalty is unfortunate, but I'm happy with the way I rode and will continue the fight on Monday."

Toby Price finished 8th in the daily standings on Sunday and also benefited from a few bonus minutes that he was credited for leading the race. Overall, Price is 31 minutes behind Ricky Brabec (Honda) in 6th place. "The longest stage this year was very tough," said the Australian. "I rode well, but it wasn't easy to make up time as the rider in front because the navigation was very difficult."

"The guys behind us made up a lot of time on us and that set us back in the results. I feel good and the bike is strong, unfortunately we're just not in the right position at the moment," explained Price in the evening. "In the remaining five days, I'll give it my all and try to make up time on the guys in front of us."

Dakar 2024, result stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 5:18:33 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 3:12 min

3rd Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 3:32

4th Ross Branch, Hero, + 6:36

5. Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:26

6th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 9:17

7th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 10:17

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 11:26

9th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:44

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 16:23



Further:

29th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 1:15:21 h

Overall standings after stage 7 (14.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec, Honda, 32:37:20 h

2nd Ross Branch, Hero, + 0:01 sec

3. Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 6:48

4th Adrien Van Beveren, Honda, + 14:39

5th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 24:39

6. Toby Price, KTM, + 31:00

7th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 37:41

8. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 43:12

9th Stefan Svitko, KTM, + 1:10:33 h

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 1:43:21



Further:

19th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 4:39:17 h