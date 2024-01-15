Dakar, stage 8: Second KTM victory, Honda remains in front

Honda works rider Ricky Brabec extended his lead in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in the eighth stage on Monday, but Red Bull KTM ace Kevin Benavides took the win.

While Nacho Cornejo celebrated his third stage victory in this year's Dakar Rally in the seventh stage on Sunday, Ross Branch (Hero) almost drew level with Ricky Brabec (Honda) at the top of the overall standings: the two were separated by just one second before stage 8 on Monday!

This stage covered 678 kilometres, 458 of which were special stages, from Al Duwadimi to the oasis town of Ha'il on the southern edge of the Nefud desert.

Brabec was also the initial protagonist and led the virtual classification for the first 366 kilometres. At kilometre 406, his Honda team-mate Adrian Van Beveren was suddenly four seconds ahead, while Kevin Benavides from the Red Bull KTM team took the lead at the finish, 31 seconds ahead of his brother Luciano, who rides for the Husqvarna works team.



Brabec finished seventh and was 41 seconds faster than Ross Branch (Hero), who finished eighth. The American thus increased his lead in the overall standings from 1 to 42 seconds. Nacho Cornejo (Honda) in third place is also only 4:21 min behind; Kevin Benavides, the best of the Pierer group, is currently 20:31 min behind in fifth place.



The result is provisional, time penalties or credits may still lead to changes.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 8 (15.1.):

1st Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, 3:35.03 hours

2nd Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +31 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +1:27 min

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +1:41

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +2:18

6th Rui Goncalves (P), Sherco, +2:24

7th Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +4:08

8th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +4:49

9th Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, +5:10

10th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +5:28