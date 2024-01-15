Tobias Ebster (KTM): Sunday is still hanging on

Dakar newcomer Tobias Ebster continues to fight his way through his first Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia on his Kini Red Bull KTM and has recently had to overcome physical problems.

Dakar rookie Tobias Ebster secured 25th place in the motorbike class on the eighth leg of the Dakar onMonday. The Tyrolean lost 26 minutes to the Argentinian winner of the day Kevin Benavides (Red Bull-KTM). In the overall standings, the 26-year-old from Zillertal is in 20th place, but continues to lead in the category of riders who have to manage without assistance.

The nephew of KTM icon and consultant Heinz Kinigadner is still thinking about Sunday's long stage with a total of more than 800 kilometres: "I rode alone - it was actually fun. But then I got very lost, I think by about five kilometres."

As a result, he lost additional time: "I was really out in the sticks there. It wasn't easy, it wasdifficult to navigate, very rocky - and also very fast." What's more, Ebster had taken a painkiller on Sunday for pain in his rib area.

However, this was to take its toll in the finish of the stage: "I had popped a tablet, but unfortunately I didn't tolerate it very well," sighed the former crosser. "I then felt pretty sick, I could hardly ride. So I made a lapse in concentration andmissed a waypoint at ."