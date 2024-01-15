Stage 8: Voices from the bivouac

Kevin Benavides , KTM, stage win :

"That was two completely different stages today. The first, sandy part turned into a rocky second in the mountains. I feel good and had fun on the bike, especially on the last section. It was a good day and I will keep pushing."

Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, 2nd place:

"My speed is good now, much better than in the first half of the rally! It would almost have been enough for the stage win, but then I made a small mistake towards the end of the stage and crashed. Today was the first double victory for the Benavides brothers. A great day not only for our family, but for the whole of Argentina!"

Adrien van Beveren, Honda, 3rd place:

"I don't know what to say. I don't like it when tactics are more important than the sport. It's frustrating to have a stage like yesterday where you have to push like hell and then there are days when there's no point in attacking. But what should I do? Stop and wait? I don't enjoy that. I want to race, not tactic."

Nacho Cornejo, Honda, 4th place:

"That wasn't easy. Lots of dunes with difficult navigation at the start, stones towards the end. I hardly made any mistakes and had a good strategy. It was a smooth day. I am satisfied. Also because I have a good starting position tomorrow."

Toby Price, KTM, 5th place:

"Pretty okay, I would say. The waypoints in the second, rocky part were relatively difficult to find, but I did a good job, I think. Fifth place on the stage is fine because the starting position for tomorrow is good. In terms of time, I could do a bit more, but all in all I feel good, I'm having fun out there and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

"A tough day because there were so many games being played out there. Everyone slowed down because tomorrow is forecast to be a difficult day. Nobody wants to open the stage and make it easier for the chasers. We still have four days to go and everything is still good."

Daniel Sanders , GASGAS, 9th place:

"The day already got off to a mixed start. After a mistake at the start, I crashed on the crest of a dune. At the refuelling stop I was already four minutes behind. After that I focussed on error-free navigation. A tough day, but tomorrow should be better."