RIP: Dakar driver Carles Falcón deceased

The Spaniard had an accident on the second stage from Al Henakiyah to Duwadimi. He has now succumbed to his injuries.

The Dakar community mourns the loss of 45-year-old amateur Carles Falcón. The Spaniard was competing in his second Dakar after 2022 and had given up his job in the IT sector to pursue his dream and devote himself fully to enduro racing. Since then, the man from Tarragona has worked as an off-road instructor and tour guide. Whenever time and budget allowed, he took to the starting line himself. Together with two friends, he ran the TwinTrail Racing Team, which competed in the Malle Moto class for the second time in 2024 with KTM bikes.

Carlos Falcón finished the 2022 Dakar in 68th place in the motorbike category, 16th in the "Original by Motul" class, better known as Malle Moto. Austrian Tobias Ebster is currently leading the class.

Carles had crashed heavily at kilometre 448 on 7 January 2024 and suffered massive injuries to his upper body. A participant immediately set the rescue chain in motion. After being rescued by helicopter, he was first transferred to the intensive care unit in the capital Riyadh and then to his home country of Spain on 12 January. There he succumbed today to his massive neurological damage caused by the cardiac arrest during his serious fall.

"He made sure that everyone enjoyed motorcycling," said his family in an emotional statement. "We will remember him with his smile and the joy he brought to everyone."

Before the Dakar, he had set himself the goal of "finishing again. I don't care about two positions up or down. Above all, I want to enjoy the experience again."

Our condolences go out to the bereaved.