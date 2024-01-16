Dakar, stage 10: The starting position decides

The tenth stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally is a circular route from and to al-'Ula. For the drivers in the fight for victory in the legendary event, every faultless kilometre counts.

The third-to-last day of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia may not be a relaxed affair at over 600 kilometres in total, but Wednesday's special stage will not pose the greatest challenges for the drivers.

In the second week, no two stages will be the same, but the day will not be a cakewalk. The stage will take the participants around the monumental rocks of al-'Ula. A fiendish obstacle course offers even the most experienced competitors plenty of opportunities to capitalise on their rivals' mistakes. The thinking heads of each team will have put a lot of thought into their starting positions.

Out of a total of 609 kilometres on Wednesday, the drivers will have to cover 371 in the special stage. After the circuit on that day, there will be another major stage on Thursday before the finish in Yanbu on Friday will bring the world's toughest rally to a close.

After Honda's one-two-three on Tuesday, Adrien Van Beveren, Ricky Brabec and Pablo Quintanilla will have to open the stage. Toby Price (KTM), Hero rider Ross Branch and Kevin Benavides (KTM) will start behind the HRC trio and have the opportunity to make up valuable time. Honda star Nacho Cornejo (7th) and Kevin Benavides (Husqvarna/8th) also have a good chance of a strong result thanks to the advantage of the later start.