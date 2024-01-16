Dakar, stage 9: Honda wins - Brabec pulls away

The Honda works team secured a one-two-three victory on the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, with Ricky Brabec significantly extending his lead in the overall standings.

Overall leader Ricky Brabec (Honda) made a fast start to the ninth stage on Tuesday morning, which covered 639 kilometres, 417 of which were special stages. The American crossed the first checkpoint at kilometre 40 as the fastest, with team-mate Adrian Van Beveren taking the lead at kilometre 68. Because the Frenchman was given a total time credit of 5:36 minutes up to the finish, he ultimately won his second stage of this year's stage 42 seconds ahead of his Honda team-mates Brabec and Pablo Quintanilla.

Importantly for Brabec, he took several minutes off his closest rivals in the overall standings, Ross Branch (Hero) and Jose Cornejo (Honda), and significantly extended his lead. After more than 5700 kilometres, he is 7:09 minutes ahead of Branch and 11:16 ahead of Van Beveren. Kevin Benavides, the best of the Pierer group, lost 28:02 min and is currently fifth.



The result is provisional, time penalties or credits may still lead to changes.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 9 (16.1.):

1st Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, 4:36.36 hours

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +42 sec

3rd Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, +4:29

4th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +6:44 min

5th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +7:09

6th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +8:13

7th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +10:07

8th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +10:16

9th Rui Goncalves (P), Sherco, +13:19