Stage 9: Voices from the bivouac

Adrien van Beveren fights his way onto the podium as the day's overall winner, while others are on edge: a super-tough day in the words of the fastest riders.

Ricky Brabec, Honda, winner of the day:

Today was probably my only chance to pull out a bigger lead in the overall standings than the 40 or 50 seconds I've had so far. I pushed hard and it paid off, even though my rear brake failed just before the refuelling stop. It's pretty difficult to ride like that! If I can put together a good stage tomorrow, I'll have achieved a lot. 2020 was my strongest Dakar so far, but I had a big lead right at the start. This year it's much tighter and that's also making itself felt mentally. This is my most stressful Dakar so far, but I'll keep at it and keep going full throttle.

Ross Branch, Hero, 2nd place:

I just couldn't find a rhythm and lost so much time. Lots of stupid mistakes! But it was my first bad day on this year's Dakar. These things happen. At least I don't have to open tomorrow and can push. Now the decisive phase of the rally begins. The pressure is mounting for everyone and now it's time to manage it and stay cool. I'm at the finish, I've ticked off another day and my focus is already on tomorrow's stage.

Adrien van Beveren, Honda, 3rd place:

A tough but good day. In total I did almost 400 kilometres of leading work, with Kevin close by my side. We supported each other well. Today was a really difficult day and I gave it my all. A good stage, I rode very consistently and fast. I can't blame myself for anything.

Nacho Cornejo, Honda, 4th place:

A single mistake cost me a better result, right before the refuelling stop that was. As a result, Ricky was able to overtake me and after that I just tried to keep up with him. I dropped back to fourth place in the overall standings today. That was really a small mistake today, nothing really wild. I didn't give up and kept fighting until the very last kilometre.

Kevin Benavides, KTM, 5th place:

The toughest day so far. I had to open the stage and navigate alone. I promptly made a mistake at kilometre 45. Adrien van Beveren and Nacho Cornejo overtook me there. After that I started to push and was able to catch up with Adrien again. We were travelling fast and reached the refuelling stop together. We also worked well together after that. Our speed wasn't bad.

Toby Price, KTM, 6th place:

A small mistake at a checkpoint, but the rest was okay. Very rough surface, often the stones hidden in the sand were hard to see. That was quite difficult, but basically I'm happy with today.

Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, 7th place:

Today's 9th stage was very tough. Kevin and I made a mistake at the start of the stage, which cost us several minutes. The pace today was faster than on any day so far - by far! I was alone, so it was hard to judge my pace: Is my speed okay? Apart from my hands, which are now quite sore, I'm physically fine.

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, 8th place:

Tough day, but one closer to the finish. I was really pushing hard at the start, but then the problems came. It was really close a few times. After that I eased off the throttle and more or less cruised to the finish so as not to hurt myself. Yes, that took time, but my priority was to make it home in one piece.