Tobias Ebster (KTM): In the lead in the final sprint

It was one of the longest and toughest days of the Dakar 2024: not only did the 222 km liaison stage between Hail Ha'il and Alula al-'Ulahave to be covered, but above all 417 km against the clock. The riders had known since the prologue, which was also held in this region, that it would be a tough one. However, this time it was not through the volcanic rock region of the first day, but further north, where the stones were treacherously hidden in the desert sand and tyre damage was inevitable.

Tobi Ebster, who yesterday not only had to mentally cope with the fall of a rider who crashed into the rocks directly in front of him, but also with the fact that the Spaniard Carles Falcon, who had crashed on the second day, had succumbed to his injuries in hospital in Spain, approached today's 9th stage with both brain and heart: "Today was a long and fast day. At the start we went through camel grass, there were lots of double jumps, which was great fun but also very deep. Then there were huge hillclimbs, which were also fun. It was very fast and sometimes you had to bevery careful when navigating because you had tocross huge stone slabs where you could easily get lost. But all in all, it was another good day with no crashes and no navigation errors."

Tobias was once again the fastest rookie today and the fastest rider in the Original by Motul classification. His time: 5 hours, 6 minutes and 55 seconds. He is still in 19th place in the overall standings and has extended his lead in his class to more than half an hour over his toughest rival, Romanian Emanuel Geynes. The Tyrolean is also still in the lead in the rookie category.

Three stages still await the participants.